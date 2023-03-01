Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish

By Karla Sinclair
March 1, 2023, 9:01 pm
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Securing a position in this year’s Great British Menu regional finals wasn’t meant to be for esteemed Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish.

The pressure was mounting in round two of the Scottish heat as Kevin, who owns city centre restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgelish, battled it out against Dundee-born Adam Handling and Tannandice’s Mark McCabe.

This comes after former contestant Tunde “Abi” Abifarin, head chef at Farin Road in Edinburgh, was forced to leave in round one with 10 points.

Adam and Mark were neck and neck with 17 points while Kevin had 13.

From left: Adam Handling, Kevin Dalgleish, and Mark McCabe. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Tonight, the three remaining chefs were tasked with serving a unique take on the brief – celebrating British animation and illustration inspired by Paddington’s 65th Birthday.

They had to create a main course, a pre-dessert or palate cleanser, and a dessert.

Their fate was put in the hands of the show’s veteran guest judge Tom Aikens, who was the youngest chef to ever gain two Michelin stars, while host Andi Oliver also sampled the dishes.

Charming and flavourful mains

Kevin paid homage to Desperate Dan and his favourite food of cow pie in a refined beef cheek pie with onion crumb puff pastry and glazed vegetables.

His main was named A Refined & Dandy Cow Pie.

Being four points behind Adam and Mark meant there was a lot riding on the dish.

Kevin explained what went into pulling everything together which included braising the beef cheeks and making a “lovely” red wine sauce and a lattice pastry top, among other steps. He admitted the lattice pastry top may prove a risky choice as the strips are very fine.

Kevin’s main, A Refined & Dandy Cow Pie. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

“It all sounds great on paper but at the end of the day it is just a pie. It has to be an amazing pie,” Tom said.

Before judging commenced, Kevin said: “excited to get the dish in front of Tom and I need a big score obviously to try and jump these guys [Mark and Adam]”.

Both fellow contestants gave the plate a score of eight with Adam saying it was the tastiest dish the Aberdeen chef has made so far. Kevin gave himself nine.

Mark’s main course took inspiration from The Wind in the Willows. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Mark and Adam took inspiration from The Wind in the Willows by Edinburgh-born Kenneth Grahame for their main courses.

Named Badger’s Sett, Mark aimed to transport the veteran and his fellow chefs with a candlelight dinner of lamb rack, fresh brioche stuffed with lamb stew, smoked yoghurt, and pickled elderberry sauce.

He explained he had a lot of admiration for the tale and even has a tattoo of Badger on his arm – from the exact scene that his dish was inspired by. It was scored eight and nine by the chefs.

Beef cheek, a battered gerkin, and roasted broccoli with stilton all featured in Adam’s dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Adam’s main Ratty’s Picnic featured cold chicken, beef cheek and spiced aubergine tart, roasted broccoli with stilton, battered gherkin, and gerkin ketchup washed down with ginger beer.

There was a nod to his grandmother in the meal who used to read the story to him as a child.

Bringing along a nine-page long prep list, which he went on to say is “apparently the biggest they’ve ever had on the show”, it picked up scores of eight and nine. Adam gave himself 10.

When it came to judging Tom marked Kevin and Mark seven, and Adam 10.

Adam chatting with the show’s host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Blind tasting

For the pre-dessert or palate cleanser course, Tom blind-tasted and ranked each one as they would be used in the event of a tie to decide who goes home.

Adam said: “A 10 from Tom Aikens. I am so happy, I couldn’t have put any more into it. But I’m not taking my foot off the gas, I want another 10.”

Take My Hand was the name of Mark’s pre-dessert/palate cleanser. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Mark’s Take My Hand dish was inspired by Scott Hutchison’s ‘Be Kind’ illustration and comprised layered lemon verbena mousse, damson jam and candied hazelnut set like a tea cake.

Kevin’s elderflower yoghurt ice cream with gooseberry compote was inspired by The Gruffalo, while Adam created a lemon pannacotta and lemon sorbet with wasted wine foam and apple balls as a creative nod to Glasgow-based illustrator Helen Kellock’s The Star in the Forest.

The Gruffalo was the inspiration behind Kevin’s dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Adam had problems with his pannacotta. Nevertheless, it was complimented by Tom and was his favourite dish of the three followed by Kevin’s, his runner-up, and Mark’s.

Mixed results for desserts

After a glimpse of their pudding skills, it was on to dessert.

Mark, who was in the dangerous middle ground of the leaderboard, was apprehensive about the course.

“I’m a little bit nervous going into dessert, I don’t feel like it’s my strongest dish,” he said whilst preparing his Tinkerbell dessert of honey and yoghurt cake with woodruff custard and strawberry sorbet.

A Tinkerbell dessert anyone? Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

It was inspired by Scottish J M Barrie’s Peter Pan. J M Barrie was born in the town he went to school in.

Despite having trouble with his custard and starting it again from scratch, Kevin and Adam scored the dessert seven.

Adam, true to form, left himself a lot to work on to bring his trifle-inspired dessert together.

It celebrated food fights in the Beano manual and brought together a riot of burnt butter cake cubes, long pepper custard, strawberry jelly, strawberry rocks, and meadowsweet cream.

Adam’s trifle-inspired dessert celebrated food fights in the Beano manual. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

It picked up scores of 10 from both fellow chefs. Host Andi also loved the plate and admitted to being “blown away by it.”

Kevin opted for an opera cake layered up with chocolate cremeux and orange marmalade as a homage to an episode where Paddington sings at the Opera.

While Tom complimented the presentation and said it has potential, it wasn’t enough to secure his position.

In the end, Tom scored Adam eight, Mark five, and Kevin six, meaning Kevin was forced to leave the competition with 26 points.

Kevin opted for an opera cake. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Adam walked away from the round with 35 points and Mark with 29.

Both are still in with a chance to represent Scotland at the regional finals and will return to cook on the BBC Two programme at 8pm tomorrow night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from…
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen's Kevin Dalgleish makes it to second night of Great British Menu - but…
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Prime goes behind the bar as Aberdeen nightclub Nox sells 'Prime Bomb' shots for…
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
Victoria and Jon Erasmus in front of a copper still at the Uile-bheist distillery in Inverness.
New Inverness distillery looks to a heady tourism brew
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
Uile-bheist distillery's Jon Erasmus standing outisde building sign
First Inverness distillery in 130 years throws open its doors
Chef Hirose Abe with salmon
Scottish salmon farmers welcome easing of Brexit trade tensions

Most Read

1
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Kevin chatting with the show's host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented