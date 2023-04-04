John McMaster: Aberdeen’s management team possess same coaching qualities as Archie Knox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

John McMaster: Aberdeen’s management team possess same coaching qualities as Archie Knox

Gothenburg Great sees similarities between Barry Robson and Steve Agnew, and the legendary former Dons assistant boss.

By Paul Third
Barry Robson and Steve Agnew in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson and Steve Agnew in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

John McMaster insists Aberdeen’s management team of Barry Robson and Steve Agnew bear all the hallmarks of fellow Gothenburg Great Archie Knox.

Robson and Agnew have led a revival at Pittodrie after leading the team to five wins from their seven matches in charge.

Having spent time with the coaching team, who were last week put in charge of first team affairs for the rest of the season, McMaster cannot help but draw comparisons from his playing time at Pittodrie.

He said: “I met Barry and Steve Agnew at Cormack Park a few weeks ago and I loved hearing what they were saying.

“Speaking to him and Steve Agnew, they remind me of Archie.

“I went into his office and Barry said: ‘what do you want John?’, quite abrasively – and said he only had half an hour.

“Forty five minutes later we were still talking about football and I could see him and Steve listening, taking little things on board.

“The pair of them are really into their coaching, they love it.

“And that’s when I thought it was so like Archie, because he was like that.”

‘Robson’s getting his message across’

Aberdeen assistant manager Archie Knox (right) and manager Alex Ferguson hold up the European Cup Winners’ Cup after beating Real Madrid in the final. Image: SNS

Knox will finally receive his medal for helping lead the team to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory against Real Madrid in 1983 – after being named as one of the recipients of six new medals created by Uefa following work by the club, Aberdeen FC Community Trust and ex-Pittodrie chief executive – and Uefa delegate – Duncan Fraser.

He joins manager Sir Alex Ferguson, midfielder Dougie Bell and the families of former chairman Dick Donald, vice-chairman Chris Anderson and kitman and coach Teddy Scott in receiving a medal following the 2-1 win in Gothenburg in 1983.

The six medals will be presented as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations at Pittodrie next month.

McMaster was one of the lucky 16 to receive their medal on the night of May 11, 1983 – and the Gothenburg Great says the current first team management team possess the same coaching qualities of the legendary Knox.

He said: “Archie always wanted to suck everything in and wanted to coach.

“I wish I’d been coached by Archie at 17, because I would have been an internationalist.

“Barry’s approach has been different to Jim Goodwin, he’s getting the result of that on the pitch.

“I don’t think they (the players) were listening before, but whatever Barry’s doing he’s got the message across.

“That’s part of what makes me think of Archie because he was brilliant at that.

“He’d stop you in training, ask why you were doing something, then show you a far simpler, more effective way of doing it.

“If you’ve got the message across clearly and players know what they’re doing, then you’re half-way there.

“Football is meant to be simple and you can see the players all have their instructions.”

Academy coaching experience has given Robson a platform for success

McMaster believes the glowing reputation the Aberdeen youth academy has in Glasgow shows the work behind the scenes at Cormack Park is paying dividends.

The 68-year-old believes the role played by Robson at youth level prior to being put in charge of the first team has given him a great grounding for the challenges of managing in the Premiership.

He said: “From what I’ve heard, Barry’s done a lot of impressive work with the academy.

“He’s had the under-age teams all playing the same way, the same system and they’re learning a lot.

“Barry has been able to do that with no pressure on him, serving his apprenticeship over quite a few years and that’s helped him cope with the pressure he’s under now.

“He’s got that background, that experience of being at Cormack Park and I think that has been important for him.

John McMaster with his autobiography and the European Cup Winners’ Cup at Pittodrie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“Steve has been very important for him, you can see they work very well together. As a coach you want to improve players, that’s what you want to be known for.

“You don’t do it to be able to say: ‘I’m good at coaching’, because the proof is out there on the pitch.

“If you are someone capable of improving players, improving a team then everyone will see it.

“If you improve every player you can then the team gets better. Barry has done that over the last two months.”

  • McMaster was speaking at Pittodrie on the launch of his autobiography McMaster and Commander. The Gothenburg Great will be at Pittodrie on Saturday at 11am to sign copies of his book in the club shop before the club’s home game against Kilmarnock. It can also be ordered at www.twostars.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Alex Ferguson sharing a joke with Teddy Scott at his testimonial dinner at the Marcliffe in 1998.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson shouts from the sideline against Saints. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson's managerial fate is in his own hands at Aberdeen
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
John McMaster hails Barry Robson for miraculous Aberdeen turnaround - as he says Hearts…
Christian Ramirez.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
St Johnstone's Andrew Considine fouls Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski on the edge of the box and is then shown a red card. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Andy Considine red the right call, and what did Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie…
Madison Finnie in action for Aberdeen against Spartans. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women's Madison Finnie says better decision-making needed following 2-1 defeat to Spartans
Sir Alex Ferguson, left, and Teddy Scott - who will both be awarded belated European Cup Winners' Cup medals.
Aberdeen secure six additional 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup medals for club figures who…
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?
2
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates at full time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Kelle Roos believes Aberdeen can win the race to finish third - but warns…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 2-1 by Spartans at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women didn't deserve 'to leave with nothing' after 2-1 defeat…

Most Read

1
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Christian Ramirez.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. Image: Supplied.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Taylor's of Torry has closed its doors for the last time. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Daniel McGladrigan has been caught for a second time with a hoard of child images. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Pictured is Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, currently being filmed at the Aberdeen University Zoology Building. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 22/02/2021 CR0026770
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
The fire happened on East Beach in Lossiemouth.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Non-GPs can now give out fit notes in the NHS Grampian area. Image: Shutterstock.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Left to right: Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners and Neil Robb. Image: Neville Robertson Communication
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Pictures from Lossiemouth United FC's first mini-kickers session for three to five years olds. Pictures supplied by Lossiemouth United FC
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Chloe Woolley with her son Theo and some of the Easter eggs they are donating to Highland Hospice. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Stuart Mitchell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Stuart Mitchell. Aberdeen/Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Frightening field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men's scratch tournament
Mark Brooking, sustainability director, with Shelagh Hancock, celebrating achieving B Corp status.
Dairy giant gains new B-Corp status

Editor's Picks

Most Commented