Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson’s rapid transformation at Pittodrie is barely believable

August 2015. Derek McInnes prepares to throw the veteran wiles of Barry Robson into the last few minutes at Firhill and close down a 2-0 victory, extending Aberdeen’s 100% Premiership start to five matches.

Fast forward eight years and it is Robson, those playing days now long behind him, applying that guile to overcome his former boss and complete his own five-game league winning streak: the first recorded by any Dons manager since that explosive opening to 2015/16 eventually topped out at a remarkable eight.

So this is not just better than what came immediately before in the chaotic early days of 2023; it is better than anything from the last few seasons. As job auditions go, it is becoming hard to ignore.

He has required help from Hearts’ unforeseen collapse, but that Robson has led his team into third place at this stage is barely believable.

It should not be forgotten that, when he was asked to step into the fire a mere ten weeks ago, Aberdeen were outside the top half and arithmetically closer to bottom spot than third.

It is not a given that a club drastically falling short of its targets will experience such a turnaround solely by ditching a manager whose tenure had become untenably undermined.

With apologies to the newest member of the Pittodrie coaching staff, replacing the failed leader of a shellshocked squad with an enthusiastic gilet-wearer from the training ground is not in itself a guarantee that an unforeseen slump will be arrested.

It takes some substance to build anything recognisable out of the rubble left at his feet.

As his showreel grows Robson is building himself greater and greater employment security for next season – the only question to be answered is whether it is at his current workplace or elsewhere.