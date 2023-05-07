‘We should have taken our chances in the first half’: Dons fans have their say following Aberdeen’s 1-0 loss at Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans were left wondering what might have been following their 1-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

The Dons suffered their first defeat in eight games as Todd Cantwell’s goal midway through the second half settled a feisty encounter in the home side’s favour in Glasgow.

But Aberdeen fans believe the outcome could have been different had they made the most of their first half chances against Michael Beale’s side.

Should have taken those chances in the first half especially at ibrox onto hibs at the weekend 💪🏻 — Christopher3008 (@Chr1stopher3008) May 7, 2023

Duk missed two huge chances, a game of fine margins — craig (@craigjaay) May 7, 2023

Nothing lost in the run for 3rd but Duk really should have put that 1v1 in the net. On to the next one and 3 points before hearts — Kieran Connolly (@IKieranConnolly) May 7, 2023

The Twitter sentiments were similar on Facebook.

Colin Smith wrote: “Very solid defensively but we coughed up possession too cheaply when going forward – Duk had two chances he would normally put away in his sleep and might have been a different story had we a goal to defend.”

There was frustration at Cantwell still being on the pitch to score the only goal of the game with some Dons fans believing the midfielder should have been sent off following a clash with Aberdeen’s Liam Scales.

Bill Methven wrote: “Pity Duk had an off day when he’s normally so lethal and he was denied a penalty but how often do we get one down there.

“Bit ironic that Cantwell got man of the match (and goal) when he should have been red carded.”

If the rules of game applied Cantwell should have been off & no goal would have been scored — Of course i meant it (@AnneMar34975772) May 7, 2023

John Thomson saw the bright side at least as he wrote: “Moral of the story. Got to take your chances. However a creditable performance. Over the two games we win on aggregate.”

Dons fans still have their eyes firmly on the European prize

Despite the disappointment of leaving Ibrox with nothing to show for their efforts the Red Army took solace their five-point lead over Hearts remains intact.

The Jambos’ 2-0 loss at home to Celtic, who were crowned champions thanks to their win at Tynecastle, means the Dons remain in the driving seat with four games remaining.

For the supporters, thoughts have already turned to Saturday’s home game against Hibernian.

Ryan Shand wrote: “Decent effort, we created chances and over the course of it could have won the game or at least got a draw.

“Well done lads, made Rangers really work for that. All we can ask for on another day that’s three points in the bag. Is what it is, onto the next game COYR.”

Best I’ve seen Jonny Hayes play in years 🔴 MOTM Not many options on the bench to change things. Morris looked lively enough Bring on the Hibs. 2 more wins to secure 3rd …. — Rustler (@TheRustler83) May 7, 2023

Ry Bar wrote: “Peach of a goal to win it, given our record down there recently could and should have taken at least a point if we hadn’t been wasteful with the chances we had.

Onwards to Hibs…we owe them one big time!”

Hearts lost so still 5 ahead with 4 games to go!. We’ve had much worse results at Ibrox in the recent years so won’t complain too much. Obviously don’t want to lose but it’s away to old firm end of the day — Callum 🔴 ⚪️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Callum041903) May 7, 2023