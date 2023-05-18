Gothenburg Great John McMaster hopes to see Aberdeen return to European stage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

John McMaster believes it would be fitting if Aberdeen could make their mark in Europe 40 years on from Gothenburg.

The Dons are in pole position to finish third in the Premiership, five points clear of fourth-placed Hearts who they tackle at Tynecastle this weekend.

If Barry Robson’s Reds finish third, they would be guaranteed European group stage football next season – if Celtic defeat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

McMaster was back in Aberdeen last week to celebrate the anniversary of the European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph in 1983, and returns to north-east this week to promote his autobiography “McMaster and Commander: The Business of Winning”.

He hopes the current Dons squad will be performing in Europe next term and a victory against Hearts on Saturday would mean third spot would be within their grasp.

McMaster said: “As a club Aberdeen belongs in Europe, it’s a big club with a great history and the current squad should be wanting to go and add to that.

“It would be fitting if the club could be back on the European stage this year.

“If the players keep playing with confidence and expressing themselves then they will get there.

“At the moment Hearts and Hibs are the teams Aberdeen are competing with and if they could finish third this season it would be something good to build on.

“A result against Hearts would lift everything around the club again and more or less secure third spot.”

Reds dug in v Hibs – McMaster

McMaster and his fellow Gothenburg Greats watched Aberdeen’s 0-0 draw with Hibs at Pittodrie last weekend.

Although it wasn’t a vintage performance from the Reds, McMaster was encouraged they managed to take a point from the encounter which meant their rivals to finish third didn’t close the gap.

He added: “Hearts were strong at the start of the season, but it changed and Aberdeen have been the form team over the last couple of months.

“They should be going down to Tynecastle with confidence because there are players in the team that can cause problems.

“They didn’t quite get into the game last weekend and the team maybe fell below the levels they’ve set.

“But the good thing was they all stuck together and found a way to get a point out of the game.”

‘Proud to be a Don’

To mark 40 years since Aberdeen’s won the European Cup Winners’ Cup. there were a series of events last week.

There was a celebration dinner, the players received the Freedom of the City, a commemorative plaque was unveiled outside the main stand at Pittodrie and the team were welcomed on to the pitch before the Dons’ clash with Hibs.

Reflecting on it all, McMaster said: “It’s been unforgettable and I’m so proud to be a Don.

“When people see the European medals, there are grown men who go weak at the knees and go: ‘wow’.

“This is all grown men who are similar ages to myself, but they appreciate getting to talk to us and see our medals.

“I always enjoy being able to speak to the fans and to try to put a smile on their face.

“Seeing the plaque unveiled at Pittodrie was magnificent, all the boys were blown away by it.

Our Gothenburg Greats unveil a commemorative plaque outside the Main Stand in their honour ❤️#StandFree | #Gothenburg40 pic.twitter.com/RyT4027EcY — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 13, 2023

“To walk out onto the pitch before the game was majestic. We got a great reception and it was a special day in my life walking out at Pittodrie and getting that applause.

“We were all quite emotional for the days we were together. We were back to being footballers with all the banter slagging each other and praising each other.

“When we meet up we’ll never dry up with stories, the camaraderie we’ve got is unbreakable.”

John McMaster will be at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium on Friday at 7pm for an event to promote his book which will feature stories and a question and answer session with special guest Willie Miller.

There will also be the opportunity for photographs and to see memorabilia from McMaster’s career, with tickets still available from twostars.co.uk

On Saturday, McMaster will be at Waterstones in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre between 11am and 1pm for a book signing.