Aberdeen ace Jonny Hayes’ horse Admiral Nelson is a 40/1 winner in Ireland

Aberdeen star Jonny Hayes found success in another sport after his horse Admiral Nelson was a 40/1 winner at Cork on Wednesday.

Jockey Donagh O’Connor rode the five-year-old to victory in the seven-furlong 6.50pm meeting over the Irish course.

The gelding defeated 20/1 shot Dagoda, Lady Arwen (10/1) and fourth-placed Capuchinero (14/1) in the 25-entry, good-going flat race.

A lively finish to the Buy Tickets Online At https://t.co/8LGjcuEPJG Handicap sees Admiral Nelson sail to victory under @DonaghOConnor.@JohnnyFLRacing the winning trainer. pic.twitter.com/YkLXZ28neg — Cork Racecourse (@corkracecourse) May 17, 2023

In his first race of the season, Admiral Nelson, trained by Johnny Levins, timed it superbly to come in first in a pulsating finish with the challengers spread wide from rail to rail.

Irishman Hayes, 35, has the focus on the race of a different kind this week, though, as Aberdeen aim to see off Hearts in the hope of securing a third-spot finish in the Premiership with two matches to spare.

The Dons travel to Tynecastle on Saturday with a five-point lead over their nearest rivals in the chase for a league position which looks likely to guarantee European group stage action next season.