Home Sport Football Highland League

Fan view critical as Brora reject Conference League

The Cattachs have announced they will vote against the proposed new fifth tier.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers chairman Scott Mackay
Brora Rangers chairman Scott Mackay

Brora Rangers chairman Scott Mackay says it was important to consider the views of their fans after announcing they would vote against the proposed Conference League.

The idea for a new fifth tier featuring Premiership B teams and sides from the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League will be voted on at the Scottish FA’s annual general meeting at Hampden on Tuesday.

Debate about the concept has been fierce in recent weeks and Brora held a meeting with supporters on Tuesday night to canvass opinion.

After that the Cattachs’ board met and the decision was taken to vote against the proposal.

Dudgeon Park chief Mackay said: “We had a meeting with our fans on Tuesday night and took their views on board.

“After that we had a board meeting regarding the proposal and with the vote from the fans and the board vote it was a unanimous no towards the Conference League.

“We felt it was important the supporters were consulted, we appreciate there are a lot of strong views on it and we needed to listen to them.

“At the end of the day it’s the supporters’ club so it was good to sit down with them and answer their questions on it as best we could.”

Goalposts moved

Brora stating they would vote against the Conference League took some by surprise.

Earlier this month Cattachs director David Dowling stated they would vote for the new division.

But chairman Mackay revealed since then potential changes regarding entry to the League Cup and the Challenge Cup have made the proposal less appealing.

He added: “There were things regarding potential entry to to the League Cup and the Challenge Cup where the goalposts have moved somewhat.

“Being in those competitions or not being in them would change funding and meant it wasn’t as attractive any more.

“Being involved in the League Cup and Challenge Cup can be very good for clubs like ourselves.

“When we played in the League Cup in 2020 and 2021 even though it was during Covid it was still really good for the club and we played the likes of Hibs and Dundee.”

