Aberdeen confirm signing of Livingston defender Nicky Devlin on two-year deal

Dons manager Barry Robson believes the 29-year-old's leadership qualities will be a valuable asset to his side.

By Danny Law
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin.
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.

Nicky Devlin has completed his move from Livingston to Aberdeen on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old defender, who made almost 150 appearances for Livi, is the Dons’ first summer signing.

The Livingston captain had several other offers but decided Pittodrie was the best option for the next stage of his career.

Dons manager Barry Robson was delighted to land the right-back as he reshapes his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He said: “Nicky is a proven leader and is exactly the type of character I want within my squad here.

“He is an experienced professional who has been captain at two previous clubs, he knows the league well and is equipped for the demands we are going to face next season.”

The defender turned down the offer of a new deal at Livingston and was believed to have options north and south of the border.

Devlin said: “It’s great to be an Aberdeen player and I am really looking forward to the season ahead.

“Aberdeen really impressed me when the conversations first started about a potential move.

“The way the manager wants to take the club forward and the personal touches from all the staff contributed to my decision.

“Aberdeen was definitely the best fit for me.

“The opportunity to play in Europe was clearly an added attraction.

“I’ve had to work hard in my career to get where I am and so I want to do my very best at Aberdeen and grasp the fantastic opportunity I’ve been given.”

Devlin had spells at Dumbarton, Motherwell and Stenhousemuir before moving to Ayr United in 2014. He was made club captain of the Honest Men a year later.

He moved to Walsall United in 2017 before returning to Scotland to join Livingston in 2019.

He was appointed Livingston captain in 2021.

