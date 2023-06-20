Gothenburg Greats join appeal for brain injuries in ex-footballers to be recognised as industrial injuries

Members of the Gothenburg Greats have joined forces with other legends of Scottish football to demand brain injuries in ex-footballers be recognised as industrial injuries.

Four former Scotland managers – Sir Alex Ferguson, Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan and Craig Levein – have been joined by Joe Harper, Maurice Malpas, Alan Rough, Pat Nevin, Leanne Crichton and many more to demand justice for their team-mates.

The appeal comes after studies have shown former footballers are five times more likely than the general population to experience brain injuries including dementia.

The Injury Time Campaign, launched by Scottish Labour MSP and shadow finance secretary Michael Marra and backed by charity Head for Change, has made three demands:

Classify brain injury in football as an industrial injury. Give those ex-pros access to the benefits and care they need and have earned. Fund further research into the practical and preventative support that is needed within the game at all levels. Establish a working group to consider the issues around brain injury and dementia, including in the grassroots and women’s games.

Gothenburg Great McLeish said: “From winning the Cup Winners Cup in 82/83 in Gothenburg to managing Rangers and Scotland, football has been good to me.

“Making a living, running out in front of tens of thousands of people to help them make memories that will last a lifetime was a real privilege.

“It’s clear though that playing the game has taken a huge toll on many of my former team mates and opponents, the head knocks they took – primarily from heading the ball, has left them much more likely to suffer brain injuries and neurodegenerative disease than would otherwise have been the case.

“This should be recognised as the industrial injury it is and those boys who didn’t retire into luxury should have the access to benefits and extra support they might need.”

MSP Marra calls for more support for ex-players

MSP for North-East Scotland Marra believes it is vital brain injuries in football are classified properly to ensure former players can access the support needed.

He said: “The science here is clear, playing football has left our ex-pros up to five times more likely to suffer brain injuries than the average person.

“The causal factor is their time on the pitch, playing our national sport and playing for our clubs.

“These injuries were sustained playing for us, for our entertainment. We now have a duty to support those players and their families to live the best lives they can.

“These players did not make fortunes from the game – very far from it.”

Marra added: “This was another age but even today the average lifetime earnings of a professional footballer in Scotland remain low in terms of the population as whole.

“By classifying brain injuries in football as an industrial injury we give those players and their families access to the benefit and support they need.

“I am incredibly grateful to those ex-players and managers who have signed the letter.

“This unprecedented intervention from the leaders of our national game shows that concern is growing and it demands national attention.

“They have led their clubs and country on the field and now they are leading the way in supporting their friends and colleagues.

“I’m pleased that the first minister has indicted his willingness today to look at this issue and work across the parliament to deliver change.”