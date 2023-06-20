Gothenburg Greats join appeal for brain injuries in ex-footballers to be recognised as industrial injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gothenburg Greats join appeal for brain injuries in ex-footballers to be recognised as industrial injuries

Football legends give their backing to MSP Michael Marra's bid for more support for ex-professionals.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish whilst Scotland manager.
Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish whilst Scotland manager.

Members of the Gothenburg Greats have joined forces with other legends of Scottish football to demand brain injuries in ex-footballers be recognised as industrial injuries.

Four former Scotland managers – Sir Alex Ferguson, Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan and Craig Levein – have been joined by Joe Harper, Maurice Malpas, Alan Rough, Pat Nevin, Leanne Crichton and many more to demand justice for their team-mates.

The appeal comes after studies have shown former footballers are five times more likely than the general population to experience brain injuries including dementia.

The Injury Time Campaign, launched by Scottish Labour MSP and shadow finance secretary Michael Marra and backed by charity Head for Change, has made three demands:

  1. Classify brain injury in football as an industrial injury. Give those ex-pros access to the benefits and care they need and have earned.
  2. Fund further research into the practical and preventative support that is needed within the game at all levels.
  3. Establish a working group to consider the issues around brain injury and dementia, including in the grassroots and women’s games.
Alex McLeish (centre) celebrates the European Cup Winners’ Cup Final win with Eric Black (left) and Neale Cooper. Image: SNS

Gothenburg Great McLeish said: “From winning the Cup Winners Cup in 82/83 in Gothenburg to managing Rangers and Scotland, football has been good to me.

“Making a living, running out in front of tens of thousands of people to help them make memories that will last a lifetime was a real privilege.

“It’s clear though that playing the game has taken a huge toll on many of my former team mates and opponents, the head knocks they took – primarily from heading the ball, has left them much more likely to suffer brain injuries and neurodegenerative disease than would otherwise have been the case.

“This should be recognised as the industrial injury it is and those boys who didn’t retire into luxury should have the access to benefits and extra support they might need.”

MSP Marra calls for more support for ex-players

Michael Marra MSP. 

MSP for North-East Scotland Marra believes it is vital brain injuries in football are classified properly to ensure former players can access the support needed.

He said:  “The science here is clear, playing football has left our ex-pros up to five times more likely to suffer brain injuries than the average person.

“The causal factor is their time on the pitch, playing our national sport and playing for our clubs.

“These injuries were sustained playing for us, for our entertainment. We now have a duty to support those players and their families to live the best lives they can.

“These players did not make fortunes from the game – very far from it.”

Marra added: “This was another age but even today the average lifetime earnings of a professional footballer in Scotland remain low in terms of the population as whole.

“By classifying brain injuries in football as an industrial injury we give those players and their families access to the benefit and support they need.

“I am incredibly grateful to those ex-players and managers who have signed the letter.

“This unprecedented intervention from the leaders of our national game shows that concern is growing and it demands national attention.

“They have led their clubs and country on the field and now they are leading the way in supporting their friends and colleagues.

“I’m pleased that the first minister has indicted his willingness today to look at this issue and work across the parliament to deliver change.”

