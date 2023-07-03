Revealed: Aberdeen FC Women’s fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Aberdeen FC Women’s fixtures

Dons to start new campaign with home game against Motherwell.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison in action against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison in action against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen FC Women will start their new SWPL 1 campaign with a home game against Motherwell.

The Dons, who have yet appoint a new manager of the team, begin their campaign on Sunday, August 13.

Aberdeen, who finished ninth, welcome a Well side who finished a place above them in the division, to the Granite City.

Paul Brownlie’s Motherwell defeated Aberdeen four times last season and will be looking to repeat that form as they push for a top-six finish.

The Dons will then travel to Glasgow to face Rangers, who have a new manager in Jo Potter, followed by a midweek trip to newly-promoted Montrose.

Their first match against champions Glasgow City will be in Aberdeen on October 15.

Scottish Women’s Premier League managing director Fiona McIntyre said: “This is always an exciting day in the calendar as clubs, players, coaches, and fans start to see the new season coming to life.

“After such a dramatic end to the 2022/23 season and with ScottishPower as new title sponsors, there is an unprecedented level of anticipation around today’s release.

“I think we can expect two extremely competitive divisions.

“For the first time in a long time there is a real unknown about who the favourites are to finish as champions and to be relegated in both the SWPL and SWPL 2.

“That is what we want from our top leagues, and that competitiveness and uncertainty of outcome brings real excitement for fans as we saw at the end of last season when the levels of interest in the game increased exponentially.

“Alongside the clubs, we can’t wait to get the new campaign started and to build on the momentum and success of last season.”

Keith Anderson, ScottishPower CEO, added:  “There’s nothing like the anticipation of a new season where everything is up for grabs.

“As the new and very proud sponsors of both leagues this year, everyone at ScottishPower can’t wait for kick off, and we wish all teams and their staff the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Aberdeen FC Women’s 2023-24 fixtures

August

13 – Motherwell (h)

20 – Rangers (a)

23 – Montrose (a)

27 – Hearts (h)

September

3 – Spartans (a)

10 – Hamilton Accies (h)

13 – Hibernian (a)

17 – Celtic (h)

October

8 – Dundee United (a)

15 – Glasgow City (h)

22 – Partick Thistle (h)

November

5 – Motherwell (a)

19 – Spartans (h)

26 – Celtic (a)

December

10 – Hamilton Accies (a)

17 – Hibernian (h)

January

14 – Partick Thistle (a)

28 – Rangers (h)

February

7 – Montrose (h)

11 – Hearts (a)

18 – Dundee United (h)

March

3 – Glasgow City (a)

Post-split fixtures

March 17

March 31

April 14

April 17

April 21

May 1

May 5

May 12

May 15

May 19

