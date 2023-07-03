Revealed: Aberdeen FC Women’s fixtures

Aberdeen FC Women will start their new SWPL 1 campaign with a home game against Motherwell.

The Dons, who have yet appoint a new manager of the team, begin their campaign on Sunday, August 13.

Aberdeen, who finished ninth, welcome a Well side who finished a place above them in the division, to the Granite City.

Paul Brownlie’s Motherwell defeated Aberdeen four times last season and will be looking to repeat that form as they push for a top-six finish.

The Dons will then travel to Glasgow to face Rangers, who have a new manager in Jo Potter, followed by a midweek trip to newly-promoted Montrose.

Their first match against champions Glasgow City will be in Aberdeen on October 15.

Scottish Women’s Premier League managing director Fiona McIntyre said: “This is always an exciting day in the calendar as clubs, players, coaches, and fans start to see the new season coming to life.

“After such a dramatic end to the 2022/23 season and with ScottishPower as new title sponsors, there is an unprecedented level of anticipation around today’s release.

“I think we can expect two extremely competitive divisions.

“For the first time in a long time there is a real unknown about who the favourites are to finish as champions and to be relegated in both the SWPL and SWPL 2.

“That is what we want from our top leagues, and that competitiveness and uncertainty of outcome brings real excitement for fans as we saw at the end of last season when the levels of interest in the game increased exponentially.

“Alongside the clubs, we can’t wait to get the new campaign started and to build on the momentum and success of last season.”

Keith Anderson, ScottishPower CEO, added: “There’s nothing like the anticipation of a new season where everything is up for grabs.

“As the new and very proud sponsors of both leagues this year, everyone at ScottishPower can’t wait for kick off, and we wish all teams and their staff the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Aberdeen FC Women’s 2023-24 fixtures

August

13 – Motherwell (h)

20 – Rangers (a)

23 – Montrose (a)

27 – Hearts (h)

September

3 – Spartans (a)

10 – Hamilton Accies (h)

13 – Hibernian (a)

17 – Celtic (h)

October

8 – Dundee United (a)

15 – Glasgow City (h)

22 – Partick Thistle (h)

November

5 – Motherwell (a)

19 – Spartans (h)

26 – Celtic (a)

December

10 – Hamilton Accies (a)

17 – Hibernian (h)

January

14 – Partick Thistle (a)

28 – Rangers (h)

February

7 – Montrose (h)

11 – Hearts (a)

18 – Dundee United (h)

March

3 – Glasgow City (a)

Post-split fixtures

March 17

March 31

April 14

April 17

April 21

May 1

May 5

May 12

May 15

May 19