Billy Mckay signs two-year deal to stay at Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is staying at Inverness.

The attacker, who had an offer from Ayr United, has opted to stay at Caledonian Stadium and penned a two-year extension.

Mckay, who has scored 100 goals in 246 appearances across three spells with the club, is one goal away from equalling Dennis Wyness’ club record.

https://twitter.com/ICTFC/status/1675790409350496256

Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds is delighted to have secured the future of Mckay, who was voted players’ player of the year and fans’ player of the year last season.

The Inverness head coach said: “We’re delighted that Billy has extended his stay with the club. Billy is a key player for us, he was our top scorer last season and is an ultimate professional.

“While he had offers from a number of clubs, some of whom were competitors in the Championship, the club had worked hard to make sure that Billy helps get us back into the Premiership and stays where he belongs, here at Caledonian Stadium.”

Mckay, 34, scored 19 goals in 45 appearances for his club last season.