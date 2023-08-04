Former Aberdeen defender Maurice Ross expects top-four finish for the Dons

Former Aberdeen defender Maurice Ross expects the Dons to be pushing for another top-four finish.

A late surge up the table saw the Dons pip Hearts for third spot in the Premiership last season and secure guaranteed European group-stage football up to Christmas.

Last season proved to be a rollercoaster campaign for the Dons with Jim Goodwin sacked in January following a succession of embarrassing results.

A sharp upturn in form in the second half of the season earned caretaker boss Barry Robson the job on a permanent basis.

Ross, who joined Aberdeen during the 2009-10 season on a short-term deal before moving to Chinese side Beijing Guoan, said: “The decision had to be made on Barry.

“Things happen in football and it becomes fairly obvious what to do and after the way he finished the season with Aberdeen, Barry was the obvious choice.

“However, having succeeded in getting the job there is now a different pressure. He’s the main man and there is expectation now.

“The good thing is he has good coaches around him with Peter Leven and Steve Agnew and it’s all about maintaining discipline in the squad and getting his ideas across.

“Given the budget Aberdeen have they should be in the top four and I expect them to be there.

“They have been spending money. They’ve brought in Ester Sokler who looks a good prospect, but I really expect him to be back-up for Duk and Bojan Miovski.

“Sokler is going to have to play really well to displace either of them as they work so well together and scored 36 goals between them last season.

“They are a formidable pairing and I expect them to be vital to Aberdeen.

“Of the two, Miovski is the one to watch this season. He is a super talent. He’s got guile and he’s a terrific finisher.

“I think if he has another impressive season then it will be difficult for Aberdeen to keep hold of him – and the same goes for Duk.

“You look at Kevin van Veen at Motherwell. He had a great season with them and then, bang – gone. It could be the same with Miovski.

“It looks like they’re losing Ramadani but they’ll bring in over £1million so you have to say that’s great work by the recruitment staff.

“And they might have to make a similar decision next summer on Miovski.”

Williams worth watching

One player Ross reckons could make an impact in the Scottish Premiership this season is on-loan Liverpool centre-half Rhys Williams.

He said: “Rhys Williams looks a really interesting one for the Dons because he’s got great height and strength but he hasn’t had much game time and he’s got this niggle at the moment too which is a blow.

“Will he be able to handle the Scottish game? Barry and his team obviously think so.”

The Dons have had a busy summer transfer window with a plethora of new signings, including Serbian centre-half Slobodan Rubezic and Israeli right-back or Dadia.

Ross, who won 13 caps for Scotland, said: “What the fans will want to know is if the new signings can settle and gel quickly.

“Coming from Serbia and Slovenia, will they handle the swirling wind at Pittodrie? Will they settle in the city?

“Language can be an issue too. I’m not sure how fluent these guys are.

“So, I think we won’t know until after the first quarter how Aberdeen are shaping up but I feel confident they will be at the forefront of the challenge for third place again.

“It’s how quickly Barry can make the squad cohesive and start to win football matches as quick as he can and he will know the expectation levels.

“For some reason fans expect a lot more when you sign a lot of players.

“They’ll be looking for success. So, Barry has to manage that expectation.”