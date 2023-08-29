Three in hospital following two-car crash on A87 near Shiel Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three in hospital following two-car crash on A87 near Shiel Bridge

Two were airlifted to hospital while another was taken by ambulance following the collision.

By Lauren Taylor
The A87 near Waterfall River Shiel. Image: Google Maps.
The A87 near Waterfall River Shiel. Image: Google Maps.

Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A87 at Glenshiel.

Emergency services were called to the A87 Invergarry to Kyle of Lochalsh road after a Peugeot 3008 and an Audi A3 collided at around 2.25pm yesterday.

The 34-year-old passenger of the Peugeot and the 55-year-old driver of the Audi were both airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 34-year-old driver of the Peugeot was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and was later reopened shortly before 9.30pm.

Officers are still investigating the collision and are now appealing for information or any dash-cam footage.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

“I would appeal to any witnesses to the crash or anyone driving on this road around the time of the crash who has information or dash-cam footage that may assist our inquiries to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 2004 of August 28.

