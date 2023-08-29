Three in hospital following two-car crash on A87 near Shiel Bridge

Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A87 at Glenshiel.

Emergency services were called to the A87 Invergarry to Kyle of Lochalsh road after a Peugeot 3008 and an Audi A3 collided at around 2.25pm yesterday.

The 34-year-old passenger of the Peugeot and the 55-year-old driver of the Audi were both airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 34-year-old driver of the Peugeot was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and was later reopened shortly before 9.30pm.

Officers are still investigating the collision and are now appealing for information or any dash-cam footage.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

“I would appeal to any witnesses to the crash or anyone driving on this road around the time of the crash who has information or dash-cam footage that may assist our inquiries to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 2004 of August 28.