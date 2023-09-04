Aberdeen fan view: A worrying start to the campaign following a busy transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A worrying start to the campaign following a busy transfer window

Barry Robson's side head into the international break sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen Manager Barry Robson during the defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Manager Barry Robson during the defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock

Recent stagings of this fixture have rarely come without a hefty serving of managerial intrigue.

As two closely matched sides contesting scarce but rich prizes, it is almost inevitable that whichever is losing the race will be under the gun.

The abiding image of the January meeting at Easter Road, for Aberdeen fans at least, will forever be that of Jim Goodwin and his satchelful of sorrows bestriding the hoardings en route to oblivion.

But it shouldn’t be forgotten that he was not the only coach dangling over the cliff that afternoon, now that the self-preservation afforded Lee Johnson by blowing the Dons’ doors off has expired.

At the time it was billed as ‘El Sackico’, so clear was it that the beaten manager could not possibly survive, and in hindsight both supports might quietly agree that Aberdeen’s short-term pain, though intense, was medium-term gain.

Leighton Clarkson (10) looks dejected at full time after the 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

Ripping off the plaster gave the Dons a chance to build to their unlikely third-place finish, while Hibs were obliged to limp on under their toiling regime until the lucrative European boat was missed.

Freed from that anchor, is Aberdeen’s misfortune to be the first Premiership side to run into Hibs after Johnson’s dismissal.

But functional as the visitors were, it would be pushing it to describe their efforts as a caretaker bounce; rather did the Dons, again, play a major role in their own downfall as the clubs once more passed one another in the doorway of Panic Station.

With just the sketchy win in Stirling to show for seven games, and only goals scored holding them off the foot of the league, Aberdeen are receiving the return their play deserves, but not that their spending demands.

The summer activity was of a club seeking to take a different direction – not, however, this one.

