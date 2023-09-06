Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows players will rise to challenge of Sunday service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows players will rise to challenge of Sunday service

Dons wait for a first league win continues but manager insists his side can handle the added strain of European football.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident his side will overcome the challenge of juggling domestic football with European commitments.

The Dons have looked jaded in both league displays after the Europa League play-off double-header against BK Hacken of Sweden.

Their wait for a first league win continues following a 2-0 defeat by Hibernian at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Robson’s Reds also struggled at St Mirren the previous weekend but managed to earn a point in a 2-2 draw from their trip to Paisley.

The frustration among the Aberdeen support was palpable at Pittodrie as jeers rang out at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Hibees, who recorded their first league win after an 8-0 aggregate exit to Aston Villa in the Conference League.

With the Dons facing further European tests in the group stages of the Conference League against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki between September and December Aberdeen face six further Sunday domestic fixtures.

Robson insists his side will get to grips with the challenge European commitments brings domestically.

He said: “I know other Scottish managers have spoken about this and there are times where teams have struggled.

“We’re experienced in what we’re doing and we will stay level headed and patient. Can we play well every week? No we can’t, but we can fight in every game.

“We will have to alter the way we play sometimes to combat the difficulties which come our way. There are going to be days when it’s going to be tough.

“Hopefully we can get a bit stronger as we go, more players will be up to speed and we can get a bit better in the Sunday games. We will get better.”

Europe part of the learning process

Jonny Hayes is one of only four Dons with European group stage experience. Image: SNS

Robson will draw on his own experiences as a player to help his players, many of whom will be playing in the group stages of Europe for the first time in their careers, in the months ahead.

Jonny Hayes, Or Dadia, Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson and Stefan Gartenmann are the only players at Pittodrie with European group stage experience.

The Dons manager scored on his Champions League debut for Celtic in a 3-2 home defeat by Barcelona in February 2008 and was also part of the Hoops squad for their Champions League campaign in the 2008-09 season and in the Europa League in 2009-10.

He believes the lessons learned were invaluable.

Robson said: “Europe is difficult. There’s a different atmosphere and feel to those games and you are coming up against very good players and teams.

“I was lucky enough to play a lot in Europe and I felt I got better with every game.

“Looking at our squad we’ve got a lot of inexperienced players in terms of being involved in European games.

“They will learn more from the opportunities they will get in the months ahead.

“We’ve achieved group stage football for the first time since Jimmy Calderwood was the manager and the players should be proud of that.

“We showed against Hacken, the Swedish champions, we have quality and can score goals but we need to be at our best.”

‘It is going to be difficult at times’

Barry Robson (L) and Steve Agnew during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

It has quickly become apparent juggling the Europa League participation alongside the challenge of lifting his side up the Premiership from its current 11th place is going to be a delicate balancing act for the Aberdeen manager.

But having brought 13 new players to the club in the summer transfer window the Dons boss remains convinced time is the one quality he needs most for his new-look squad to get up to speed.

Robson said: “This is nothing new to me. It maybe is to the fans who expect blistering performances but we know it is going to be difficult at times.

“We’re trying to put together a squad here and we’re still getting players bedded in.

“We had eight loan players last season so we’ve had to rebuild the squad and we’ve brought players in so we can freshen it up at times.

“We don’t want to see players pulling calves or hamstrings then being out for weeks or months at a time.”

Conversation