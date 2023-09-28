Aberdeen FC Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup semi-final date with Hibernian at Hampden confirmed The Dons reached the final four of the League Cup after beating Ross County. By Sophie Goodwin September 28 2023, 6.19pm Share Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup semi-final date with Hibernian at Hampden confirmed Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6202736/aberdeens-viaplay-cup-semi-final-date-with-hibernian-at-hampden-confirmed/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen will face Hibernian in the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup semi-final clash with Hibernian at Hampden will take place on November 4. The Dons reached the semi-final of the League Cup for the second year in a row after beating Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday night. Barry Robson’s side were drawn to face Hibs at the national stadium, where the semi- final match will kick-off at 5.15pm on Saturday, November 4. ANALYSIS: Captain marvel Graeme Shinnie inspires Aberdeen to semi-finals of Viaplay Cup
