Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup semi-final date with Hibernian at Hampden confirmed

Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup semi-final clash with Hibernian at Hampden will take place on November 4.

The Dons reached the semi-final of the League Cup for the second year in a row after beating Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday night.

Barry Robson’s side were drawn to face Hibs at the national stadium, where the semi- final match will kick-off at 5.15pm on Saturday, November 4.