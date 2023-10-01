‘Arguably the greatest Dons striker I’ve seen’: Aberdeen fans pay tribute to Frank McDougall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Arguably the greatest Dons striker I’ve seen’: Aberdeen fans pay tribute to Frank McDougall

Fans remember the legendary Aberdeen striker who has died at the age of 65.

By Paul Third
Frank McDougall and Alex McLeish (left) and in action for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Frank McDougall and Alex McLeish (left) and in action for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Tributes have been paid to former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall following his death at the age of 65.

The former Don, who scored 44 goals in 69 appearances for the Dons between 1984 and 1987, passed away on Sunday in hospital following heart complications.

The striker, who won all three domestic trophies during his brief time at Pittodrie, was recognised for his contribution to the club by being inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

McDougall scored 24 goals in 30 appearances in his first season for Aberdeen, helping the Dons win the league championship in 1985 as well as ending the campaign as the top scorer in the Premier Division.

The striker scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Hearts as the Dons clinched the league championship at Tynecastle, establishing himself as a hero among the Aberdeen fans.

He maintained his outstanding goalscoring prowess the following season, scoring 20 goals in 38 appearances, including a famous four-goal haul in a 4-1 win against Celtic at Pittodrie.

He ended the 1985-86 season with League Cup and Scottish Cup winners’ medals, ensuring he clinched all three domestic trophies in 24 months.

He also netted a hat-trick against Rangers with the forward’s brief but memorable Dons career averaging a trophy every 23 appearances.

McDougall’s time with the Dons and his career was cut short due to a persistent back injury which forced him to retire at the age of 29 during the 1986-87 season.

McDougall was inducted into Aberdeen FC’s Hall of Fame in 2022 but missed the November dinner after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

However, he was well enough to visit Pittodrie in February of this year and was guest of honour at the Dons’ home match against Livingston, making an appearance to collect his award on the pitch.

Aberdeen chairman recalls the lethal marksman

Dons chairman Dave Cormack led the tributes on social media.

Cormack posted: “RIP Frank… a prolific goalscorer.

“I’ll never forget the four goals he scored in the 4-1 win over Celtic at Pittodrie in November 1985.

“Unfortunately, a back injury forced him to retire aged 29.

“Frank was so pleased to enter the Hall of Fame last year.

“Sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest easy, Frank.”

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows added his own tribute: “Desperately sorry to read about Frank’s passing.

“I was never lucky enough to meet him, or watch him play (just before my time), but I know he is held in such high regards by everyone associated with AFC, who remember a talented, lethal striker.

“My thoughts and condolences are with Frank’s family and close friends at this very sad time. RIP.”

Former Scottish football commentators Derek Rae and David Begg also paid tribute.

Rae wrote: “Sad to hear. What a natural goalscorer Frank McDougall was. Thoughts with his loved ones.”

Begg added: “One of the best strikers of his era. Remember one game where he came on as a half time sub, and scored with his first touch, before I had even realised he was on the pitch (days before number boards)! RIP Frank.”

Fans will never forget four-goal haul against Celtic

It is clear McDougall’s remarkable four-goal salvo against Celtic in a 4-1 at Pittodrie in November 1985 left a lasting impression on the Red Army with many recalling his prowess.

Jim Boyle wrote on Facebook: “Such sad news. RIP Frank. An incredible player for St Mirren and Aberdeen.

“A joy to watch and must have one of the best goals-per-game ratios in our history including that legendary four-goal display against Celtic.

“Had the pleasure to have a couple of chats with him in the Criterion bar too.

“He grew up round the corner from my grandparents and shared many happy reminiscences.”

Scott Wilkinson wrote: “RIP Frank. A true Dons legend. The man was lethal in front of goal. Arguably the greatest Dons striker I’ve seen.

“Condolences to all of his family, friends and loved ones. Legends never die.”

David Sinclair added: “Probably the most gifted striker I’ve ever seen play for the Dons. RIP Frankie, taken far too young.”

David Telfer wrote: “Thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. I am so glad that I had the privilege of seeing him play for The Dons. RIP Frank.”

The tributes continued on social media. Martin Wilson posted: “For all the joy of yesterday this is such sad news.

“One of the heroes of my youth who, but for injury, would have brought even more success to the club.

“Possibly the most natural finisher I have watched in red.

“Rest in peace Frank – my thoughts are with your family and friends.”

Heavenly Dancer added: “After the massive highs of yesterday I am absolutely gutted to read this.

“One of my favourite players in the 80s.

“I will never forget the day he scored four against Celtic in the 4-1 game. I went to school in Glasgow the next morning with a smile on my face! RIP Frankie.”

