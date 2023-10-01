Rugby: Highland move up to second in National One; Gordonians slip to late defeat against Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Highland move up to second in National One; Gordonians slip to late defeat against Falkirk

Aberdeen Grammar were unable to pick up thheir first league win of the season at Kirkcaldy.

By Gary Heatly
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.

Highland secured their first ever win at Biggar on Saturday to leave them second in the National One table after five matches.

The Inverness men travelled to Hartree Mill off the back of a comprehensive win over GHK the week before, but they got off to the worst possible start here.

They lost a try after just two minutes before hitting back with a try by Hugo Crush converted by co-captain Scott Fraser.

The hosts, bottom of the table, then scored two more tries to show that they were not going to lie down easily though before Fraser kicked a penalty to end the half 17-10 Biggar.

A Biggar penalty put them 20-10 up before Highland tries from Andrew Kellock and Timoci Waqanibau, with Fraser converting one, made it 22-20 to the visitors.

Fraser kicked a penalty to end things 25-20 and Highland head coach Dave Carson said:  “It was a gutsy second half performance, we took our chances and defended well.

“Hartree Mill is a very hard place to win, so all credit to all the squad for a tremendous result.”

Ayr defeated Watsonians 39-27 meaning they remain unbeaten and are six points clear of Highland at the top.

Disappointing day for city sides

In National Two, there were defeats for both Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians.

Mark Galloway and Ben Renton scored tries and Dan McElderry kicked a penalty, but it was not enough as Grammar went down 25-13 at Kirkcaldy who are now eighth.

“Kirkcaldy got the upper hand in the scrum and it made for a very long day with multiple penalties conceded,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“In short bursts we cut loose and scored two tries, but overall it was a very frustrating day where we were living off scraps of possession.

“We are capable of playing much better, but we didn’t have the appetite for the hard yards.”

Aberdeen Grammar’s Ben Renton scores a try. Image; Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

It leaves Grammar bottom of the table and still winless ahead of a massive home game with second bottom side Berwick this coming weekend.

Gordonians are fourth in the table after their winning run came to an end when Falkirk, now third, snatched a win at Countesswells at the death 29-27.

When Archie Falconer scored Gordonians bonus point fourth try in the 64th minute they were 27-17 up and on course for a fourth victory on the spin.

However, Falkirk had other ideas and a try in the 72nd minute was then followed up by a converted score in the closing seconds.

Gordonians did take two bonus points from the encounter, but it could have been so much more.

As well as Falconer, Corey Buchan, Hamish Smart and Josh Andrew scored tries while Sean Mills kicked a penalty and two conversions.

“It is a frustrating one to take,” Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said.

“We dominated possession and territory in the first half and couldn’t convert our chances.

“In the second half our discipline cost us as we kept giving Falkirk territory which gave them chances to score. Fair play to Falkirk, but we know we’ve only ourselves to blame for that one getting away from us.

“The boys know they are capable of competing at this level and we will need to pick ourselves up quickly ahead of the trip to Lasswade.”

The aforementioned Lasswade are top of the table with five wins from five to date.

Orkney’s fine start continues

In National Three, Orkney have won their first five matches after they edged past Hillhead Jordanhill 31-30 in an excellent contest at Pickaquoy.

Scott Rendall, Scott Russell and William Thomson scored tries for the home side with Jon Tait kicking three penalties and two conversions and Aiden Drever kicking one penalty.

Orkney were leading this one 31-23 before a late converted try for the Glasgow side made for a tense finish, but they held on.

Caledonia One North Conference leaders Moray were losing 18-14 at half-time to Mackie, but battled back to win a cracking encounter 38-31.

It means they have won five from five and have 25 out of 25 points so far.

Aberdeenshire are second in the North Conference and they were involved in an exciting away game too, eventually coming through on top 41-31 at Ellon. It leaves Aberdeenshire on 20 points.

 

