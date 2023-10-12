Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his young Dons

Aberdeen under-18 coach Scott Anderson hopes his young Dons can take the lessons learned from their penalty shoot-out win against holders Fraserburgh in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie.

The Broch led twice in a thrilling game at Pittodrie with Scott Barbour and Ryan Sargent on the scoresheet for the Highland League side.

But goals from Adam Emslie and substitute Alfie Stewart ensured it was all square at 2-2 after 90 minutes with the Dons prevailing on spot-kicks to reach the last eight.

Anderson said: “It was a tough game and the credit goes to Fraserburgh.

“It was difficult. We had players looking for minutes from the first team alongside the young ones and the team was thrown together.

“But I was really pleased with the young players. They dug deep and showed great resolve. The spark came from the young lads and they really made an impact.

“Playing under the lights at Pittodrie is fantastic and even the pressure situation of penalties is all part of the learning process for them.

“Alfie Stewart and Brendan Hamilton really made an impact off the bench and we were really pleased with Adam Emslie, Findlay Marshall and Dylan Lobban who started the game.”

Broch led twice at Pittodrie

The Dons fielded a strong side for the visit of the holders.

Ross Doohan, Angus MacDonald, Rhys Williams, Or Dadia, Vicente Besuijen, Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler were all in the starting line-up.

The holders sent their large group of travelling supporters into raptures as they opened the scoring in spectacular fashion in the 23rd minute.

Scott Barbour collected a Lewis Davidson throw-in from the right before spinning away and beating Doohan with a stunning 20 yard strike into the top corner before racing to the Main Stand to soak up the cheers from the Broch faithful.

The lead lasted nine minutes, however, as the home side hit back through Adam Emslie, who beat Barbour in the Fraserburgh goal with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Fraserburgh had been a threat on the counter throughout the game and they struck again with 10 minutes remaining as Sargent ran clear on goal and chipped Doohan.

The ball came back off the post but the Broch striker was on hand to slot home the rebound.

The lead lasted all of two minutes as Dons substitute Alfie Stewart showed great footwork to weave his way into the box before slotting home the equaliser.

With no further scoring the tie was decided on spot kicks.

Habib Gueye blazed his effort over the crossbar for Aberdeen but Greg Buchan and Paul Young saw their efforts saved by Doohan in the Dons goal.

That gave Findlay Marshall the chance to win it for Aberdeen and he converted to send the Dons through to the quarter-final.

Cowie’s pride at Broch display

Broch boss Mark Cowie was proud of his players for pushing a strong Dons side all the way.

He said: “The boys did really well. We’ve had a busy couple of weeks with Wednesday-Saturday games and to put in that sort of effort when we’ve been thin on players was fantastic.

“It’s great to have Aberdeen in the competition but the circumstances of playing at Pittodrie against seven first team players normally doesn’t happen.

“To a man I thought we were terrific but towards the end we were tiring.

“The equaliser was going to come. We needed Scott’s wonder goal in the 90th minute, not as early as it was.

“But to get that level, considering the recent performances, shows how good we can be.”

Quarter-final draw

Aberdeen will face Turriff United in the last eight of the competition after the draw was made following their shootout win at Pittodrie.

Keith will host Huntly, Formartine United will face Banks o’ Dee at North Lodge Park and Inverurie Locos are at home to Buckie Thistle.

The ties are due to be played Wednesday, October 18.