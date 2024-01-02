Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes always felt Lewis Ferguson was destined for the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes always felt Lewis Ferguson was destined for the top

Ferguson joined the Dons from Hamilton Accies in 2018 and went on to become a pivotal player under McInnes at Pittodrie.

By Danny Law
Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Lewis Ferguson, right.
Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Lewis Ferguson, right.

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said he knew after the first day of pre-season training that Lewis Ferguson was destined for a great career in football.

Ferguson joined the Dons from Hamilton Accies in 2018 and went on to become a pivotal player under McInnes at Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old, who moved from the Dons to Bologna in 2022, has been linked with Juventus and AC Milan as well as several English Premier League sides after impressing in Serie A.

McInnes is unsurprised by the success Ferguson is enjoying in Italy.

In an interview with Open Goal, he said: “On the first day of pre-season we were doing testing.

“We went indoor to the Sports Village as we wanted a true surface to do the bleep test.

“(Graeme) Shinnie would normally beat everyone – him and (Ryan) Jack.

“But on the first day Lewis was thinking ‘Nobody is beating me.’

“You could see Shinnie going ‘Who is this wee guy?’

“Lewis went right to the end and was the last man standing.

“He looked like a boy who was here to make his mark.

“I wasn’t sure if he would start straightaway but if you are paying £220,000 for a young player – even at Aberdeen – he has got to play.

“But it surprised me how he adapted to it.

“He was my best player in training, my best finisher at times, he was my fittest and strongest player.

“He did everything to the letter.”

Derek McInnes and Lewis Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Winning mentality shone through

McInnes, now manager of Kilmarnock, said Ferguson’s will to win convinced him to bring the player to Pittodrie – and said the Scotland international never once let him down during his time with the Dons.

He said: “I thought he would go on and have a good career.

“I had seen him play for Hamilton against the Aberdeen youth team a couple of times.

“I liked him and I went down and watched him in a cup game.

“We went down to 10 men and we scored in the last couple of minutes to go in front.

“I thought he was brilliant all game.

“He was trying to take us on single-handedly.

“Every time the ball went wide he was running by his centre forward to get in the box.

“Then he was sprinting to get back and fill in.

“He was a boy who was doing everything right to the letter.

“I remember they took centre after losing that goal and the ball got hit on the diagonal and he just laid one on our left-back who was maybe Daniel Harvie.

“He only leathered him because he was frustrated and angry. I think he got a yellow card.

“He showed a sheer will to win and not let the situation go without putting everything out there.

“I’m not signing him because he threw an elbow into someone’s face but it was just the competitiveness of him.

“I saw enough of him as a midfielder.

“I played him as a centre-half in one game, I played him as a centre forward and he loved it and thought he was Diego Costa – he wasn’t.

“I played him as a 6, as an 8 and as a 10.

“I could have played him anywhere and he would have done the job. I trusted him picking up the best strikers in the league, whether it was Morelos or Edouard, at set-pieces.

“Sometimes if I was running out of size I would tell him to pick up the big centre-half and he would do that with no bother.

“He never once let me down.”

Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against AS Roma. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen will be due a percentage of any transfer fee Bologna receive for Ferguson if he is sold – but McInnes believes remaining with the Italian club until the end of the season may be best for his continued development.

He said: “Normally the teams who pay over the top in January come from the English Premier League.

“If he moves in January it will be to England.

“But I think it would be a good thing for him to stay at Bologna this season.

“If he keeps going on the trajectory he is on then he is going to have plenty of options.

“Good players always have good options.”

When asked if Ferguson is the best player he has managed, McInnes said: “I get asked a lot who is the best player I have managed.

“It’s a hard one.

“I wanted to build the team around Ryan Jack when I first went in.

“He had been playing at right-back a lot of times previously but I thought he was a different level of midfielder to what we had.

“Kenny McLean was brilliant for me. It was £170,000 from St Mirren and he was outstanding.

“There have been loads whether that is free agents or players you have paid a bit of money for.

“Fergie would be right up there, just because of the boy himself.

“And the story hasn’t stopped, he still has loads to do and you just know he is going to do it.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Dons manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Willie Miller: Only wins can ease the pressure at Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Defeat in Dingwall could have huge ramifications for Barry Robson
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at the side of the pitch
Duncan Shearer: High stakes as Aberdeen head to Ross County in final game before…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: SNS
Shayden Morris hopes a new year brings a new Aberdeen
VAR penalty check during the match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: St Mirren penalty decisions were correct - but Aberdeen should have had…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie slates loss to St Mirren as 'embarrassing, unacceptable and shocking'
2
St Mirren's Greg Kiltie scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson demands immediate response to St Mirren defeat that left him…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen linked with Japanese left-back Takuya Ogiwara, while clubs reportedly interested in Angus MacDonald
3
Aberdeen's players celebrate scoring the opening goal in a Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer at Pittodrie on January 21, 2017. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
QUIZ: Can you name the players to score Aberdeen FC's first competitive goal of…
St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O'Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Furious boss Barry Robson unleashes anger on Aberdeen after crashing 3-0 to St Mirren
7