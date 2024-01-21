Aberdeen boss Barry Robson expecting more from the Dons in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson expecting more from the Dons in 2024

Dons manager targeting return to Europe and another cup final for his side this season.

By Paul Third
Barry Robson shouts instructions during Aberdeen's 2-0 win at Clyde on Friday. Image: SNS
Barry Robson shouts instructions during Aberdeen's 2-0 win at Clyde on Friday. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes his side will get stronger in 2024.

The Dons booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win at Clyde on Friday.

The victory follows a Europa Conference League campaign and a League Cup final appearance for the Dons this season but Robson insists there is more to come from his side.

The Aberdeen boss wants to secure both a return to Europe and another cup final appearance from his side in this campaign.

He said: “This is a team which will grow. When we first came in we had eight loan players starting.

“Now we only have one. It’s a team we believe will grow and we want to get stronger.

“We’ve got a few games in hand and if we win them it will take us up closer to where we want to be.

“We want to take this club and fans back to a cup final.

“We know it is difficult and there are lots of hard games to play but when you come into a cup you want to go as far as you can, especially at this club.”

‘We have learned so much’, says Dons boss

Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS

The European commitments, following a busy period of transfer activity at Pittodrie, means Robson and his coach staff have had precious few opportunities to really work with their side on the training ground.

The Dons boss has referenced the lack of training time throughout the season but believes the campaign has been huge learning curve for everyone at Pittodrie.

He said: “We had a huge turnover in the summer and we didn’t have the squad together until the season had started.

“We’ve learned so much coming off European games. It’s really difficult due to the emotion of those games and the top players you are playing again.

“I’ve learned myself. Sometimes we could have made more changes but it is hard to leave out a Bojan Miovski.”

Robson pleased with clean sheet

Aberdeen’s first step on their quest to secure a second cup final appearance this season was navigated with the minimum of fuss at New Douglas Park on Friday.

Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin got the goals as the Dons beat Ian McCall’s Bully Wee side who are bottom of League Two.

Robson believes the margin of victory could have been greater but was happy to head back to the Granite City with victory following the winter break.

He said: “A clean sheet and through to the next round so we’re happy.

“It was a difficult game on a difficult pitch and we could have threatened a bit more.

“They hit the post at 0-0 with what was their only shot on goal and we had to tighten up.

“We could have done a few things better in an attacking sense but we controlled the game.

“They defended well. They sat with a back five and never really moved and we had to change our system to stretch them.

“Once we were creating overlaps down the sides it helped us.

“Credit to Clyde, they were organised and structured and it was down to us to go and break them down.

“We could have scored a couple more in the last 10 minutes but getting through is what matters.

“We’re through to the next round and we want to go on another run.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-0 against Clyde. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: A quiet transfer window but Bojan Miovski again proves his worth…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson watched his side beat Clyde 2-0 in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Bojan Miovski can still get better
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup progress for Aberdeen as the Dons ease past Clyde
Alfie Stewart opened the scoring for Aberdeen against Peterhead in an SPFL Trust Trophy tie earlier this season. Image: Duncan Brown.
Aberdeen's Alfie Stewart loaned out after signing new Dons deal
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos pictured during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos on shock and pain of watching cup disaster at Darvel…
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Duk will not exit in the January transfer window
Dylan Lobban, of Aberdeen, left, and Josh Bolton, of Fraserburgh, during the clubs' Aberdeeshire Shield clash last midweek. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban sign contract extensions
Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must adopt Sir Alex Ferguson's philosophy for Scottish Cup clash with…
Formartine v Cove Pictured is Formartine Captain Craig McKeown Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 10/10/2015
Giant-killer Craig McKeown warns Aberdeen and Celtic not to underestimate Scottish Cup minnows Clyde…
Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o' Dee on loan

Conversation