Scottish Cup progress for Aberdeen as the Dons ease past Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scottish Cup progress for Aberdeen as the Dons ease past Clyde

Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin got the goals as Barry Robson's side booked their place in the fifth round.

By Paul Third
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS

Aberdeen booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with the minimum of fuss thanks to a 2-0 win against Clyde at Hamilton.

Any fears of the Dons suffering a shock cup exit for the second year running were quickly dispelled thanks to goals from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin against their League Two rivals.

There was an element of rustiness to proceedings from Barry Robson’s side, but a clean sheet, no injuries and safe passage represented a good night’s work for the Aberdeen manager.

Robson carried on where he left off at Victoria Park in Dingwall with his team selection.

In chasing the same outcome following the 3-0 win at Ross County on January 2, the Aberdeen manager picked the same players and went with the same formation against the League Two strugglers.

That meant Connor Barron continued in a midfield holding role alongside captain Graeme Shinnie, while Leighton Clarkson, the sole starter of Aberdeen’s last Scottish Cup tie, remained in an central advanced role behind leading goalscorer Miovski.

Robson’s intent clear from team line-up

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie (R) and Clyde’s Logan Dunachie in action. Image: SNS.

The fluency and crisp attacking play which was prevalent against the Staggies was lacking at New Douglas Park, but the Dons did enough to secure their place in Sunday’s draw.

The meeting of a top-flight team and a side at the bottom of the fourth tier of Scottish football was, on paper at least, a formality.

But as the Dons, and former manager Jim Goodwin in particular, found to their cost a year ago, complacency is the enemy.

West of Scotland League outfit Darvel inflicted the worst result in Aberdeen’s history when they beat the Reds 1-0 12 months ago.

Dons in control but lacking cutting edge

While Goodwin had tinkered with his side for the tie, Robson put out his strongest XI possible and Aberdeen were in control from the first minute against the Bully Wee.

The pattern was set early with the Dons probing and passing in an attempt find a way through the Clyde defensive wall, with the home side hitting the ball long and looking to hit on the counter when possible.

It quickly became clear it was going to be a case of how long would the home side hold out.

Had the final ball been better from the men in Northern Lights colours then it would not have been very long at all.

Aberdeen, down the right flank in particular, got themselves into good positions, but the delivery was found wanting.

Clyde, for their part, struggled to make much attacking headway, but that all changed midway through the first half as they came so close to taking a shock lead.

It was the first time the Bully Wee had got forward into the Aberdeen half and a neat interchange between Martin Rennie and Connor Young ended with Young curling a low shot from just inside the box off the post.

Miovski strikes to settle the nerves

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (R) scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

The let-off sparked a sense of urgency into Aberdeen’s play and Dante Polvara fired in a shot which deflected off Clyde defender Erik Sula just past the post.

Aberdeen kept looking for a breakthrough and Clyde’s resistance was finally broken in the 32nd minute when Jamie McGrath’s cross took the slightest of touches off Nicky Devlin to fall for Miovski.

The North Macedonian did what he has done all season and duly fired the ball through a crowded penalty area to give his side the lead.

The goal settled the nerves among the visitors and they came very close to doubling their lead just before the break when Miovski’s clever lob clipped the crossbar.

Devlin goal put Aberdeen firmly in control

Nicky Devlin doubled Aberdeen’s lead before the hour mark. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen kept the pressure on after the interval as they searched for a second goal and they had a penalty claim turned down after McGrath went down under a challenge from Clyde’s Darren Hynes.

But the visitors’ got the second goal they craved in the 58th minute as Polvara played Devlin in on goal and the full-back fired past Leighfield to make it 2-0.

Devlin’s strike effectively put the tie beyond the home side, who to their credit fought bravely to the end.

For Clyde there was pride in defeat. Aberdeen will accept progress to the next round.

Clyde (3-5-2) – Leighfield 5, Howie 5, Sula 5, Carswell (P. Grant 38) 3, Lyon (Stevenson 71) 5, Dunachie 4, Hynes 5, R. Grant 5, L. Scullion 5, Rennie (Leslie 59) 5, Young 5. Substitutes not used – Parry, C. Scullion.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Roos 6, Devlin 7, Rubezic 6, Gartenmann 6, Mackenzie 6, Shinnie 6, Barron (Morris 77) 7, Polvara 7, Clarkson 6, McGrath (Duk 77) 7, Miovski (Gueye 82)  7. Substitutes not used – Doohan, Jensen, Hayes, Sokler, Duncan, MacDonald.

Referee – Euan Anderson 7

Man of the match – Jamie McGrath

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson watched his side beat Clyde 2-0 in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Bojan Miovski can still get better
Alfie Stewart opened the scoring for Aberdeen against Peterhead in an SPFL Trust Trophy tie earlier this season. Image: Duncan Brown.
Aberdeen's Alfie Stewart loaned out after signing new Dons deal
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos pictured during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos on shock and pain of watching cup disaster at Darvel…
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Duk will not exit in the January transfer window
Dylan Lobban, of Aberdeen, left, and Josh Bolton, of Fraserburgh, during the clubs' Aberdeeshire Shield clash last midweek. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban sign contract extensions
Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must adopt Sir Alex Ferguson's philosophy for Scottish Cup clash with…
Formartine v Cove Pictured is Formartine Captain Craig McKeown Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 10/10/2015
Giant-killer Craig McKeown warns Aberdeen and Celtic not to underestimate Scottish Cup minnows Clyde…
Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o' Dee on loan
Aberdeen's Connor Barron training with DD Advanced Coaching.
Football coaching firm boss on how likes of Aberdeen's Connor Barron are using one-to-one…
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen confirm departure of defender Or Dadia

Conversation