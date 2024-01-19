Scottish Cup progress for Aberdeen as the Dons ease past Clyde

Aberdeen booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with the minimum of fuss thanks to a 2-0 win against Clyde at Hamilton.

Any fears of the Dons suffering a shock cup exit for the second year running were quickly dispelled thanks to goals from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin against their League Two rivals.

There was an element of rustiness to proceedings from Barry Robson’s side, but a clean sheet, no injuries and safe passage represented a good night’s work for the Aberdeen manager.

Robson carried on where he left off at Victoria Park in Dingwall with his team selection.

In chasing the same outcome following the 3-0 win at Ross County on January 2, the Aberdeen manager picked the same players and went with the same formation against the League Two strugglers.

That meant Connor Barron continued in a midfield holding role alongside captain Graeme Shinnie, while Leighton Clarkson, the sole starter of Aberdeen’s last Scottish Cup tie, remained in an central advanced role behind leading goalscorer Miovski.

Robson’s intent clear from team line-up

The fluency and crisp attacking play which was prevalent against the Staggies was lacking at New Douglas Park, but the Dons did enough to secure their place in Sunday’s draw.

The meeting of a top-flight team and a side at the bottom of the fourth tier of Scottish football was, on paper at least, a formality.

But as the Dons, and former manager Jim Goodwin in particular, found to their cost a year ago, complacency is the enemy.

West of Scotland League outfit Darvel inflicted the worst result in Aberdeen’s history when they beat the Reds 1-0 12 months ago.

Dons in control but lacking cutting edge

While Goodwin had tinkered with his side for the tie, Robson put out his strongest XI possible and Aberdeen were in control from the first minute against the Bully Wee.

The pattern was set early with the Dons probing and passing in an attempt find a way through the Clyde defensive wall, with the home side hitting the ball long and looking to hit on the counter when possible.

It quickly became clear it was going to be a case of how long would the home side hold out.

Had the final ball been better from the men in Northern Lights colours then it would not have been very long at all.

Aberdeen, down the right flank in particular, got themselves into good positions, but the delivery was found wanting.

Clyde, for their part, struggled to make much attacking headway, but that all changed midway through the first half as they came so close to taking a shock lead.

It was the first time the Bully Wee had got forward into the Aberdeen half and a neat interchange between Martin Rennie and Connor Young ended with Young curling a low shot from just inside the box off the post.

Miovski strikes to settle the nerves

The let-off sparked a sense of urgency into Aberdeen’s play and Dante Polvara fired in a shot which deflected off Clyde defender Erik Sula just past the post.

Aberdeen kept looking for a breakthrough and Clyde’s resistance was finally broken in the 32nd minute when Jamie McGrath’s cross took the slightest of touches off Nicky Devlin to fall for Miovski.

The North Macedonian did what he has done all season and duly fired the ball through a crowded penalty area to give his side the lead.

Clyde 0-1 Aberdeen Bojan Miovski makes no mistake and Aberdeen are in front against Clyde.

The goal settled the nerves among the visitors and they came very close to doubling their lead just before the break when Miovski’s clever lob clipped the crossbar.

Devlin goal put Aberdeen firmly in control

Aberdeen kept the pressure on after the interval as they searched for a second goal and they had a penalty claim turned down after McGrath went down under a challenge from Clyde’s Darren Hynes.

But the visitors’ got the second goal they craved in the 58th minute as Polvara played Devlin in on goal and the full-back fired past Leighfield to make it 2-0.

Nicky Devlin finds the bottom corner and Aberdeen are 2-0 ahead against Clyde.

Devlin’s strike effectively put the tie beyond the home side, who to their credit fought bravely to the end.

For Clyde there was pride in defeat. Aberdeen will accept progress to the next round.

Clyde (3-5-2) – Leighfield 5, Howie 5, Sula 5, Carswell (P. Grant 38) 3, Lyon (Stevenson 71) 5, Dunachie 4, Hynes 5, R. Grant 5, L. Scullion 5, Rennie (Leslie 59) 5, Young 5. Substitutes not used – Parry, C. Scullion.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Roos 6, Devlin 7, Rubezic 6, Gartenmann 6, Mackenzie 6, Shinnie 6, Barron (Morris 77) 7, Polvara 7, Clarkson 6, McGrath (Duk 77) 7, Miovski (Gueye 82) 7. Substitutes not used – Doohan, Jensen, Hayes, Sokler, Duncan, MacDonald.

Referee – Euan Anderson 7

Man of the match – Jamie McGrath