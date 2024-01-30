‘A great ambassador for Aberdeen’: Tributes paid to former Dons captain Ally Shewan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

‘A great ambassador for Aberdeen’: Tributes paid to former Dons captain Ally Shewan

The defender, who made a record 238 consecutive appearances for the Dons, has died at the age of 83.

By Danny Law
Former Aberdeen captain Ally Shewan, pictured in 2009, looking at the mural of Dons captains, on which he appears. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. .
Former Aberdeen captain Ally Shewan, pictured in 2009, looking at the mural of Dons captains, on which he appears. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. .

Tributes have been paid to former Aberdeen captain Ally Shewan who has died at the age of 83.

The defender, who was with the Dons from 1960 to 1969, made a record 238 consecutive appearances for the club, surpassing Willie Cooper’s pre-war record of 162 successive appearances for the club.

Shewan was born in Turriff on August 5, 1940 and grew up as an Aberdeen fan.

He played for Formartine United before signing provisional forms for Aberdeen in 1958.

After a spell in the reserves, Shewan went on to make the left-back position his own in the 1960s when he was an almost ever-present for the Dons, making 300 appearances in total.

He made his debut against Third Lanark on March 20, 1962, in a 5-3 win.

Shewan was part of the Aberdeen team that lost 2-0 against Celtic in the 1967 Scottish Cup final in front of a crowd of 126,102.

Ally Shewan made the left-back slot his own during the 1960s. Image: SNS.

In the summer of 1967, he travelled with the Dons to America where they played as the Washington Whips in the United Soccer Association.

The Whips won the Eastern Division to face Los Angeles Wolves in the championship game. The match was tied at 5-5 in the 122nd minute when Shewan scored an own goal to give Los Angeles a 6-5 victory.

Shewan named the Celtic winger Jimmy Johnstone as his most difficult opponent and Partick Thistle’s Firhill was one of his favourite away grounds.

After leaving the Dons in 1969, he moved to Australia before returning to Scotland to play for Elgin City, who he later went on to manage. He also had spells at Ross County and Lossiemouth.

After finishing his playing career, he spent 30 years working in the oil industry.

He was inducted into the Aberdeen Hall of Fame in 2004 and he also helped set up the AFC Former Players’ Association.

He remained a regular visitor to Pittodrie and worked as a match day ambassador until 2016.

The Aberdeen team from 1968/69. Back row (left to right) – Ian Taylor, Jim Whyte, Ally Shewan, Ernie McGarr, Henning Boel, Martin Buchan and Jim Hamilton.<br />Front row (left to right) – Dave Johnston, Jimmy Smith, Jim Forrest, skipper Jens Petersen, Dave Robb and Tommy Craig. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Aberdeen’s all-time top goalscorer Joe Harper paid tribute to Shewan.

He said: “I’m really sad at the news.

“He was a good friend and a lovely man.

“He is a Dons legend as he was a one-club man. To play so many consecutive games is remarkable but he was hard as nails.

“He was a great ambassador for Aberdeen who will be sadly missed.”

The Dons have said there will be a tribute to Shewan ahead of Saturday’s match against Celtic.

‘A true gentleman’

Aberdeen fans also shared their memories of Shewan on social media.

George Buchan wrote: “What a great player he was. I was lucky enough to see him in his prime. What a great defender.”

Alex Macmanus wrote: “RIP Ally. One of my childhood heroes. I had the pleasure of playing against him with Golspie Sutherland when he was player-manager of Lossiemouth.”

David Reid wrote: “One of my first Dons heroes, a cracking player and had the pleasure of meeting on two occasions. RIP Ally.”

Eric Cameron wrote: “A true gentleman. Had the pleasure of meeting him many times, even offshore on the rigs.”

David Innes added: “One of the best. Tough as granite, but among the kindest men I’ve ever met. Sleep well, Ally.”

 

