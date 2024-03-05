Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss uncertainty will be affecting players – and could harm efforts to stay in Premiership

The uncertainty at Aberdeen regarding the next permanent manager could hinder the Dons’ efforts to stave off the threat of Premiership relegation this season.

I did think my old team were a bit unlucky on Saturday, with the manner of their gutting 2-1 defeat in Paisley – via 96th and 97th-minute goals from St Mirren – encapsulating the old phrase “if you didn’t have bad luck, you’d have no luck at all”.

The Reds just aren’t getting results, that’s the bottom line.

They started off great, and it was a fantastic strike from Connor Barron to give them the lead after a minute. They will need to look at the positive of being in front for so long at SMISA Stadium – one of the hardest places to go in the Premiership at the moment.

But to go from a win to a loss in two stoppage-time minutes must have been absolutely gut-wrenching for the players, Neil Warnock and his coaching staff. It certainly would have been for the fans.

St Mirren made it 1-1 with a penalty, and I’ve got to say I think Kevin Clancy on VAR and Nick Walsh, the referee, got the call right. Nicky Devlin just allowed Toyosi Olusanya to nip in front of him and the Dons defender brought him down.

The marking had to be tighter for the painful Buddies’ winner – which Olusyana netted – in the latest moment of leaky Dons defending this season.

Neil Warnock’s six league game struggle at Aberdeen

My former Aberdeen manager Willie Miller has been quite vocal about not understanding the decision to install Neil Warnock as interim Dons boss in the wake of Barry Robson’s sacking, and I felt and continue to feel the same way.

Any upward kick Dons chiefs were hoping to get from the installation of the veteran Englishman – while they took their time to find a new permanent gaffer – has not materialised.

It is now six league games at the helm without victory for the 75-year-old, including four defeats.

The miserable run means they are now 10th and look to be in deep, deep trouble near the foot of the division.

There is so much uncertainty around Aberdeen at the moment, including what they are looking for or who they are looking at in terms of their next permanent manager.

Will they be appointed at the end of the season – or even sooner?

It all feels a bit chaotic. Instability – in terms of the management, coaching staff and everything behind the scenes – spreads on to the pitch. There is no question in my mind about that.

For me, the new manager should be in place now, assessing his squad before the summer and getting irons in fire in terms of signings before pre-season starts.

Hopefully the Dons will still be in the top-flight come next season – another huge factor which is now adding to the sense of uncertainty around the club.

Chairman Dave Cormack’s social media post on Saturday night does not appear to have quietened fears over the club’s direction of travel among supporters, and there are not a lot of positives down Pittodrie way at present.

Dons fans – @Alan_Burrows and I totally get your frustration. That was sickening to watch at the end in injury time today. The criticism that we are only on here when things are going well is fair, but that’s mainly because we cannot answer questions about our employees, like… — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) March 2, 2024

Aberdeen may be facing battle with Ross County to avoid play-off – after Scottish Cup distraction

At the moment, unless both find dramatic upturns in form, it looks like currently 11th-placed Ross County and Aberdeen could end up battling it out to avoid finishing in the relegation play-off spot, with just a four-point gap between them.

Aberdeen have what I now feel is the distraction of the Scottish Cup this week, with Kilmarnock visiting Pittodrie in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

After three league defeats to ex-Dons boss Derek McInnes’ Killie this season already, it looks a tall order to get through, despite the bonus of it being a home tie.

The Reds will need to win the physical battle, find the formula to keep the goals against at a minimum and move the ball quickly to give the likes of Bojan Miovski the chances to score.

Hopefully there’s a big crowd to help them do that.

The boost of getting through might translate to their league form, but lose their final chance of silverware this season and it will only deepen the gloom.

On the flip side, drop-zone rivals County have a free week before returning to action at home to Hibs next Wednesday.

It will be a rematch after they went down 2-0 at Easter Road on Saturday, with Hibs’ first goal coming from an uncharacteristic George Wickens spillage. The keeper has been excellent for the Staggies since joining on loan from Fulham in the January window.

However, County were still in the game until late on, and Don Cowie now has the time to lift his side on the training field and plot their revenge in Dingwall.

With both Aberdeen and County down the bottom of the top-flight, and Caley Thistle – despite their win at the weekend – near the foot of the Championship, it is grim up north at the moment.

Let’s hope they can all find a way to survive in the weeks and months ahead.

Caley Thistle must find home form after surprise win on the road

I would be lying if I said Caley Thistle’s 2-0 Championship win at Morton on Saturday did not surprise me.

Inverness didn’t win once in February, while ‘Ton went into the clash on a 16-game unbeaten sequence.

Duncan Ferguson’s side have been struggling at Caledonian Stadium, but seem to be a bit more comfortable on the road – which perhaps helped them claim the three points at Cappielow.

They are still in ninth place, and, in a tight Championship, will need to find results at home to make sure they hold Arbroath below them at bay, let alone start overtaking the teams above them.

It was unfortunate they won on a weekend where all-but-one of the six teams outside the play-offs also picked up wins or draws.

Inverness’ opening goal against Morton came from Billy Mckay, who was abused over passing up a penalty opportunity in midweek in the home stalemate against Dunfermline. It was a reminder to some fans of his vital importance to Caley Thistle.