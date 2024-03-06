Former Aberdeen defender makes the case for Stephen Robinson to be the next Dons manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen defender makes the case for Stephen Robinson to be the next Dons manager

Lee Mair reckons the St Mirren boss could be perfect for Pittodrie after impressing with the Buddies.

By Danny Law
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen defender Lee Mair believes St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson should be under consideration as the next Dons manager.

The Buddies are sitting fourth in the Premiership following their dramatic 2-1 victory against the Dons on Saturday when they netted twice deep in injury time to record an unlikely victory.

Neil Warnock has been placed in interim charge of the Dons until the end of the season while the Pittodrie board seek a long-term successor to replace Barry Robson.

Mair, who played for the Dons and St Mirren during his career, reckons Robinson could be a shrewd appointment.

He told the Daily Record: “Aberdeen have gone down the route of younger managers – Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin, Barry Robson.

“That’s three fairly inexperienced ones and they lasted a year at best. The Aberdeen board has a big decision to make.

“Fans are quickly losing patience.

“I wouldn’t like to be the person making the decision on the next manager.

“They need to get this bang on. The club is in a bit of turmoil.

“It’s been very unsettled and inconsistent since Derek McInnes left. They’ve bought themselves time by getting in Neil Warnock.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (left) and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (left) and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS

“It’s not working out well. So will they want someone who knows the league inside out?”

Mair, who was with the Dons from 2007 to 2009 before moving to St Mirren, added: “McInnes knows what’s required to get teams to finish high up this league – and Stephen Robinson is the same.

“I’ve seen Aberdeen and St Mirren three times now. Three times St Mirren have played them off the park and outworked them. I’ve seen Kilmarnock do that against Aberdeen as well.

“I put that down to experienced managers knowing what’s required to get results in this league.

“These teams are on a fraction of the Aberdeen budget. You then wonder: what would guys like Stephen Robinson be able to do with big budgets?

“He took Motherwell to two cup finals and finished third, which was incredible. He’s got St Mirren to their highest finish in decades and fighting for a European place.

“It’s not just Aberdeen who might be looking, though. He’ll be in the eyes of a lot of chairmen, although that’s not what St Mirren fans want to hear.”

