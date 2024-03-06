Former Aberdeen defender makes the case for Stephen Robinson to be the next Dons manager

Former Aberdeen defender Lee Mair believes St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson should be under consideration as the next Dons manager.

The Buddies are sitting fourth in the Premiership following their dramatic 2-1 victory against the Dons on Saturday when they netted twice deep in injury time to record an unlikely victory.

Neil Warnock has been placed in interim charge of the Dons until the end of the season while the Pittodrie board seek a long-term successor to replace Barry Robson.

Mair, who played for the Dons and St Mirren during his career, reckons Robinson could be a shrewd appointment.

He told the Daily Record: “Aberdeen have gone down the route of younger managers – Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin, Barry Robson.

“That’s three fairly inexperienced ones and they lasted a year at best. The Aberdeen board has a big decision to make.

“Fans are quickly losing patience.

“I wouldn’t like to be the person making the decision on the next manager.

“They need to get this bang on. The club is in a bit of turmoil.

“It’s been very unsettled and inconsistent since Derek McInnes left. They’ve bought themselves time by getting in Neil Warnock.

“It’s not working out well. So will they want someone who knows the league inside out?”

Mair, who was with the Dons from 2007 to 2009 before moving to St Mirren, added: “McInnes knows what’s required to get teams to finish high up this league – and Stephen Robinson is the same.

“I’ve seen Aberdeen and St Mirren three times now. Three times St Mirren have played them off the park and outworked them. I’ve seen Kilmarnock do that against Aberdeen as well.

“I put that down to experienced managers knowing what’s required to get results in this league.

“These teams are on a fraction of the Aberdeen budget. You then wonder: what would guys like Stephen Robinson be able to do with big budgets?

“He took Motherwell to two cup finals and finished third, which was incredible. He’s got St Mirren to their highest finish in decades and fighting for a European place.

“It’s not just Aberdeen who might be looking, though. He’ll be in the eyes of a lot of chairmen, although that’s not what St Mirren fans want to hear.”