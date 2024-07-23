Willie Miller: Hefty sell-on clause vital if Bojan Miovski is sold this summer

If star striker Bojan Miovski is sold this summer the Aberdeen board must support boss Jimmy Thelin by reinvesting the money.

Dons fans will hope Miovski remains at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

I also hope he stays because the North Macedonian international lights up the game.

However the reality is the club will have to seriously consider any offer for Miovski which is good enough.

If any bid meets Aberdeen’s valuation of the striker then the Dons have to take that money and try to unearth another goalscorer.

Although they may of course already have that in Ester Sokler.

Miovski has not played in the first two games this season.

He was left out of the squad for the 3-0 win at Queen of the South and was an unused substitute in the 4-0 win at East Kilbride at the weekend.

People are going to make their own mind up why Miovski has not taken part.

The obvious conclusion is that there is interest from other clubs and they do not want to risk the striker being injured.

We will have to wait and see if that is the case or not.

Miovski could thrive in Italy’s Serie A

No-one can be surprised there has been speculation about Miovski due to the quality he has brought to Aberdeen.

Miovski has been superb for the Dons and his goal tally over his two seasons at Pittodrie were always going to alert other clubs.

Italian clubs Bologna and Genoa are reportedly interested in the striker.

If Miovski is transferred this summer I’m sure the Dons will insert a sell-on clause.

Miovski is young enough to suggest that should he leave Aberdeen there will be further transfers for him.

I’m sure Aberdeen will be looking to insert a very decent sell-on clause along with a substantial transfer fee should he be sold.

The Dons board did that with Lewis Ferguson when they sold the midfielder to Bologna in a £3million deal in summer 2022.

It is a package. And Aberdeen will be well aware of what the normal package is for this kind of deal – if it were to happen.

A hefty sell-on clause is vital with a player like Miovski who is only 25-years-old and has a long time left in his career.

Having watched the quality Miovski brings the striker can definitely step up to a higher level like Serie A.

The good thing for Aberdeen is that he still has two years remaining on his contract at Pittodrie.

The success of Miovski is also a tribute to Aberdeen as they tracked him down and signed him for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Aberdeen gave him a platform to shine by putting Miovski in the Scottish top flight shop window and also European group stages.

Fresh start for striker Pape Gueye

Striker Pape Gueye has also recently returned from his loan spell at Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK.

When a new manager comes into a club every player should be afforded the opportunity to reset their career- and that is what Thelin has done.

It is an assessment period for Thelin.

It is one thing watching footage and listening to the opinions of others.

But until you get the players in and watch them train, play and speak to them you cannot really make your mind up whether they will be an asset or not.

It is a fresh start for all the players including Gueye and the opportunity to try to impress the new manager.