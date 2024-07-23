Willie Miller: Hefty sell-on clause vital if Bojan Miovski is sold this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Hefty sell-on clause vital if Bojan Miovski is sold this summer

Aberdeen legend Miller says if goal hero Miovski is sold this summer the transfer fee must be reinvested to help manager Jimmy Thelin's bid for success.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS
By Willie Miller

If star striker Bojan Miovski is sold this summer the Aberdeen board must support boss Jimmy Thelin by reinvesting the money.

Dons fans will hope Miovski remains at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

I also hope he stays because the North Macedonian international lights up the game.

However the reality is the club will have to seriously consider any offer for Miovski which is good enough.

If any bid meets Aberdeen’s valuation of the striker then the Dons have to take that money and try to unearth another goalscorer.

Although they may of course already have that in Ester Sokler.

Miovski has not played in the first two games this season.

He was left out of the squad for the 3-0 win at Queen of the South and was an unused substitute in the 4-0 win at East Kilbride at the weekend.

Bojan Miovski arrives before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between East Kilbride. Image: SNS

People are going to make their own mind up why Miovski has not taken part.

The obvious conclusion is that there is interest from other clubs and they do not want to risk the striker being injured.

We will have to wait and see if that is the case or not.

Miovski could thrive in Italy’s Serie A

No-one can be surprised there has been speculation about Miovski due to the quality he has brought to Aberdeen.

Miovski has been superb for the Dons and his goal tally over his two seasons at Pittodrie were always going to alert other clubs.

Italian clubs Bologna and Genoa are reportedly interested in the striker.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin speaks to Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on July 19, 2024, Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin speaks to Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

If Miovski is transferred this summer I’m sure the Dons will insert a sell-on clause.

Miovski is young enough to suggest that should he leave Aberdeen there will be further transfers for him.

I’m sure Aberdeen will be looking to insert a very decent sell-on clause along with a substantial transfer fee should he be sold.

The Dons board did that with Lewis Ferguson when they sold the midfielder to Bologna in a £3million deal in summer 2022.

It is a package. And Aberdeen will be well aware of what the normal package is for this kind of deal – if it were to happen.

A hefty sell-on clause is vital with a player like Miovski who is only 25-years-old and has a long time left in his career.

Having watched the quality Miovski brings the striker can definitely step up to a higher level like Serie A.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

The good thing for Aberdeen is that he still has two years remaining on his contract at Pittodrie.

The success of Miovski is also a tribute to Aberdeen as they tracked him down and signed him for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Aberdeen gave him a platform to shine by putting Miovski in the Scottish top flight shop window and also European group stages.

Fresh start for striker Pape Gueye

Striker Pape Gueye has also recently returned from his loan spell at Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK.

When a new manager comes into a club every player should be afforded the opportunity to reset their career- and that is what Thelin has done.

It is an assessment period for Thelin.

It is one thing watching footage and listening to the opinions of others.

Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye during a training session at Cormack Park, on July 19, 2024. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye during a training session at Cormack Park, on July 19, 2024. Image: SNS.

But until you get the players in and watch them train, play and speak to them you cannot really make your mind up whether they will be an asset or not.

It is a fresh start for all the players including Gueye and the opportunity to try to impress the new manager.

 

