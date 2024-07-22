Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines Shayden Morris’ work on defending

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists previously frozen out winger Shayden Morris has embraced the opportunity to impress him.

The Swede says the 22-year-old has “surprised him in a positive way” after offering every player a clean slate in the bid to secure a place in his long term plans.

Morris has started the first two games of the season and delivered one goal, in the 4-0 win at East Kilbride, and two assists.

Thelin is pleased with the attacking side of Morris’ game but also praised the winger for grafting hard to improve his defensive game.

Morris is in contention to start against Airdrie in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday.

It will be Thelin’s first game in the Pittodrie dugout.

It will also be Morris’ first appearance at Pittodrie since being substituted off after only 30 minutes by former boss Neil Warnock in February this year.

Morris was played out of position at wing-back by Warnock and was one of three first half substitutions made when the Dons were 3-0 down.

Thelin said: “We have been pushing the players to see how they can improve and contribute to the team.

“Some players have surprised in a positive way, like Shayden Morris, who I hadn’t seen much of, but he has done really well.

“Shayden is showing his strength on the pitch so far.

“To be a really good team he has to develop the capacity to defend and I think he has really improved there.

“Shayden has taken the challenge in a good way and is determined.

“He has been very hard-working in the training sessions, like everyone has.

“I have been telling the players to be the best version of their selves because that’s the way to improve.

“And they have all done this.”

Thelin delivers Bojan Miovski update

Thelin has delivered two wins from the opening two games of the season without using star striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonia international Miovski was left out of the match day squad for the opening game of the season, a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group win at Queen of the South.

The striker returned to the squad for the trip to East Kilbride in the same competition at the weekend, but was an was an unused substitute in the 4-0 win.

Thelin revealed Miovski has not yet played this season in a bid to “calm the situation” surrounding the 25-year-old.

Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Genoa have both been credited with an interest in the Pittodrie goal hero.

Clubs in England, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands are also tracking Miovski with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop.

Thelin confirmed Miovski, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026, is ready to play against Airdrie.

Thelin said: “He will be in the squad tomorrow (Airdrie) and ready to play.

“So far everything is like last week.”

When asked if Miovski was left out to keep him fresh for a new club coming in for him, Thelin said: “In the beginning he was not 100 percent.

“But now he is 100 percent.

“Then we had a talk before the first cup game as there were a lot of things going around him.

“So we calmed down the situation a little bit and focused on the training.

“Now he is ready to play again and that is where we are right now.”

Striker Duk remains AWOL from Aberdeen having failed to return for pre-season training.

The Dons recently launched internal disciplinary action against the Cape Verde international.

Duk, who has a year left on his contract, recently urged Aberdeen to cash in on him by selling him this summer.

‘You can smell that it’s a real football club, the passion and history is there in every room’

Aberdeen officially confirmed Thelin as new manager on April 16.

The 46-year-old remained at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight went into a summer break on June 1.

His first two games as Dons manager were away from home at East Kilbride and Queen of the South.

Now after more than three months he will finally make his Pittodrie bow.

He is well aware of the proud history of the club, it is on the walls at Pittodrie with images of legendary trophy winning teams managers.

Thelin aims to embrace the past, rather than burdened by the pressure of previous glory days.

Thelin said: “It’s going to be really nice to play at home, meet the supporters there and get a feeling for it.

“I am looking forward to it, it’s exciting for me and my staff.

“The first time I was at Pittodrie was a long time ago now, I like the history there.

“You can smell that it’s a real football club, the passion and history is there in every room.

“We have to use that, not have it on our shoulders, but use the power in the right direction.

“Airdrie are a good team. We will have to do our things very well and be really sharp if we’re going to win.”