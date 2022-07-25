Brechin City keen to bring Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister back to Glebe Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City have been linked with a move for Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister.

The Glebe Park side, who finished third in the Breedon Highland League last season, are keen to be bring McAllister back to the club he left in 2011.

McAllister has one year left remaining on his deal at Cove after signing a three-year contract with the side, then in League Two, in 2020.

On Sunday, the Aberdeen outfit announced the 35-year-old, who was their second top scorer last season, had been placed on the transfer list.

A statement from the club said the forward is “unable to give the commitment required to play at Championship level.”

The statement added: “The club has been left with no alternative but to make him available for transfer.”

It’s believed Peterhead are also interested in bringing back the player who spent eight years with the Blue Toon.

McAllister enjoyed a successful spell at Brechin City, scoring 58 goals in 87 appearances between 2009 and 2011.

In both campaigns, he was voted PFA Scotland Second Division Player of the Year.