Brechin City keen to bring Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister back to Glebe Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Brechin City keen to bring Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister back to Glebe Park

By Reporter
July 25, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:55 pm
Cove's Rory McAllister (L) celebrates making it 2-1.
Cove's Rory McAllister celebrates making it 2-1 against Airdrieonians.

Brechin City have been linked with a move for Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister.

The Glebe Park side, who finished third in the Breedon Highland League last season, are keen to be bring McAllister back to the club he left in 2011.

McAllister has one year left remaining on his deal at Cove after signing a three-year contract with the side, then in League Two, in 2020.

On Sunday, the Aberdeen outfit announced the 35-year-old, who was their second top scorer last season, had been placed on the transfer list.

A statement from the club said the forward is “unable to give the commitment required to play at Championship level.”

Rory McAllister in action for Cove against Dunfermline in a pre-season friendly.  Photo by Chris Sumner.

The statement added: “The club has been left with no alternative but to make him available for transfer.”

It’s believed Peterhead are also interested in bringing back the player who spent eight years with the Blue Toon.

McAllister enjoyed a successful spell at Brechin City, scoring 58 goals in 87 appearances between 2009 and 2011.

In both campaigns, he was voted PFA Scotland Second Division Player of the Year.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal