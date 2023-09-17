Mitch Megginson at the double as Cove Rangers come from behind to earn a point against Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Mitch Megginson at the double as Cove Rangers come from behind to earn a point against Kelty Hearts

Paul Hartley's side were 2-0 down but fought back to grab a share of the spoils at the Balmoral Stadium.

By Reporter
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson scored twice. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson’s brace saw Cove Rangers rescue a point against a Kelty Hearts side that looked to have taken the honours at Balmoral Stadium, having taken a two goal first-half lead.

Adam Corbett opened the scoring when he headed home from Billy Owens corner before Owens turned from provider to scorer with a fabulous strike in the 35th minute.

Two minutes later Cove skipper Megginson reduced the deficit with an equally impressive effort.

Seven minutes after the restart, Megginson levelled from the penalty spot after he’d been brought down in the area to complete the scoring.

The visitors were reduced to ten men late on when Jason Thomson was sent off for a foul on Cove substitute Scott Williamson.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Fraser Fyvie, who returned following eight months on the sidelines and played for more than three quarters of the match, said: “It was great to be back and I lasted a little bit longer than I thought I would.

“Obviously it was good to stop the rot a little bit.

“My last competitive fixture was back in January but I’ve worked hard to come back, had a few setbacks along the way but delighted to return.

“I thought we played really well. We didn’t start well going two down but the heads didn’t go down and we had enough experience on the pitch to get us back in the game.

“We went to a back three and Blair Yule and myself coming back gave a little bit more experience to the team.

“We were a little bit calmer in possession than we have been lately.

“We gave a really good account of ourselves all over the park and we showed some character to get back into the game.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS
“There’s no doubt experience matters, especially when you’re in the type of situation that we’ve been in.

“Young lads coming in just learning their trade, it helps when we’re out there helping them.

“There’s been a lot of changes but we’ve all been here long enough now that we need to start putting some points on the board.

“That’s the main objective for everybody so we’ve done that although we would have liked and probably should have had the three points.

“They only had two shots on goal in the first half and we had umpteen chances which we couldn’t convert.

“We’ll take the draw having come back from two down and we look forward to next weekend’s trip to Edinburgh City.

“That was probably our best performance of the season in terms of playing with the ball and our movement as well as the partnerships throughout the team from back, middle to front.

“It’s how the manager wants and likes us to play and I think that was there.”

