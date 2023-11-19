Record-breaking bottle: Rare Moray Macallan whisky sells for £2.2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Record-breaking bottle: Rare Moray Macallan whisky sells for £2.2 million

The Macallan 1926 featuring a Valerio Adami label was sold following a bidding war at Sotheby's in London.

By Louise Glen
The Macallan whisky was sold for £2,187,500, making it the m ost expensive ever.
The Macallan whisky is officially the most expensive in the world. Image: Sotheby's.

At £76,000 a dram, a rare bottle of Macallan whisky has sold in London for  £2.2million – the most expensive ever bought at auction.

The Macallan 1926 featuring a Valerio Adami label reached an eye-watering figure at Sotheby’s auction house in London yesterday, eclipsing the previous whisky record of £1.5million.

Sotheby’s said the sale was “nothing short of momentous”, with a bidding war taking place between people in the room and on the phone.

Based at Craigellachie next to the River Spey, the Macallan distillery is a local landmark.

How has the whisky market received this rare bottling of Macallan?

There were 40 bottles of the 1926 Macallan bottled in 1986 – each with a different label – and it’s known that one of the bottles has been drunk.

The appearance of any of the bottles at auction over the years has produced extraordinary results.

In 2018 and 2019, the auction record was broken three times by three of the different labels: a Sir Peter Blake “Roaring 20s” label, a Michael Dillon label and Fine & Rare.

This bottle, unlike any before it, was reconditioned to give it an extra boost at auction.

The process involved replacing both the capsule and the cork, applying new glue to the corners of the bottle labels and taking a 1ml liquid sample to test against another 1926 bottle.

Macallan master whisky maker, Kirsteen Campbell, undertook a nosing of the whisky from that small sample.

The world's most expensive bottle of whisky, The Macallan 1926 with an Amadi label.
The Macallan has a distinctive label. Image: Sotheby’s.

She said: “Being involved in the sensory analysis of this incomparable whisky was an incredible privilege.

“The whisky had an incredible depth of character-rich dark fruits, black cherry compote alongside sticky dates, followed by intense sweet antique oak, which is for me a recognisable note of such aged Macallan. Dark chocolate, treacle, ginger… the notes go on and on.

“It was a very special moment to experience the opening of this iconic 60-year-old single malt, first bottled 37 years ago, and I hope the new custodian will enjoy the same privilege.”

Only 40 bottles of The Macallan are in existence

So what makes this bottle of whisky so important?

After being aged in sherry casks for six decades in Aberlour, just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986.

It is the oldest Macallan whisky ever produced at that time.

For the sale of yesterday’s bottle Sotheby’s worked directly with The Macallan to recondition and authenticate this bottle, the first time this had ever been done for a 1926.

Of the 40 bottles drawn in 1986, 14 were decorated with a Fine and Rare label.

Two bottles were released with no labels at all.

The world's most expensive bottle of whisky, The Macallan 1926.
The world’s most expensive bottle of whisky, The Macallan 1926. Image: Sotheby’s.

Of these two, one was hand-painted by Irish artist Michael Dillon – when sold in 2018, it became the first bottle of whisky to surpass £1 million.

Of the remaining bottles, in 1986 twelve were labelled by Pop Artist Sir Peter Blake.

He focused on the most notable events in the “roaring 20s” depicted in black and white sketches and photography.

In 1993, a further 12 bottles had their labels designed by Valerio Adami.

The Italian artist, born in 1935, was recommended to The Macallan by Italian agent, Armando Giovinetti.

Limiting his palette to black and white for the label, Adami produced a design that has since become iconic in the whisky world.

Of the 12 Adami-labelled bottles one is thought to have been destroyed during a Japanese earthquake in 2011.

At least one bottle has been drunk

It is also believed that at least one has been opened and consumed, verified by images taken in Japan.

Therefore of the 12 Valerio Adami bottles originally created, only 10 remain in existence.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s head of spirits, said: “This record-breaking result for The Macallan 1926 is nothing short of momentous for the whisky industry as a whole.

“When we first set the record for the Fine & Rare back in 2019 it was a defining moment not just for Sotheby’s, but for me personally.

“This new record result for The Macallan Adami feels all the more emotional for me, having worked directly with the consignor and distillery to recondition, nose and authenticate this bottle, then finish this journey on the rostrum fielding bids in the room and on the phone.”

He added: “Bringing down the hammer for a new whisky world record is a feeling I’ll never forget.”

The sale was part of Sotheby’s ‘Weekend of Whisky’, a two-day event which also established an auction record for a collection of Japanese whisky.

More from Moray

Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin. Image: Facebook
Murder investigation launched following death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy
Mother-of-two, Kiesha Donaghy, was found dead at a flat in Anderson Drive. Image: Kiesha Donaghy/ Facebook.
Police remain at scene after death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy, months after…
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Elgin teenager Erin Lang found after police hunt
The 32-year-old was found dead in a flat.
Tributes pour in for 32-year-old mum found dead in New Elgin flat
Elgin Community Surgery.
New vision on the way for building which housed Elgin medical practice after Moray…
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin. Image: Facebook
Mum, 32, who died in New Elgin named locally as police continue probe
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
9
Two police officers from behind walking.
Mental health problems increasing police's workload in Moray
Denise Chisholm, better known as "Mrs Chiz", with her grandson Ethan.
'Everybody loved Mrs Chiz': Family's tribute to beloved Buckie classroom assistant Denise Chisholm
Police at scene of New Elgin death
Community in shock as police probe death of 32-year-old woman in New Elgin