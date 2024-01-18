Brora Rangers concede defeat in attempts to clear snowbound pitch

Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Cove Rangers on Saturday is expected to be rescheduled after the Highland League side abandoned their efforts at clearing the snow-covered pitch at Dudgeon Park.

An appeal for volunteers to help clear the snow at their ground was halted early on Thursday afternoon and the club is awaiting guidance from the Scottish FA about a postponement.

A statement from Brora read: “Due to the volume of snow on the pitch, which has increased since we put out the request we have halted the efforts to clear the pitch.

“The club have notified the SFA and Cove Rangers of the current situation and we will update you when we receive guidance.

“We would like to place on record our appreciation of the people who have volunteered their time and efforts so far.”

Update on the pitch.

Due to the volume of snow on the pitch, which has increased since we put out the request we have halted the efforts to clear the pitch.

The club have notified the SFA and Cove Rangers of the current situation and we will update you when we receive guidance. — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) January 18, 2024

Cove Rangers, who were due to travel up to Brora on Friday ahead of the tie, released a statement of their own on their club website following Brora’s update.

It read: “With temperatures still sub-zero, and more snow forecast, the club reluctantly called off efforts to try to make it playable.

“They have advised both ourselves and the Scottish FA of the current situation.

“Further information will be published here and on our social media channels as soon as we have it.”