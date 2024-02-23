Paul Hartley urges Cove Rangers to ‘stand up and be counted’ after dropping out of promotion play-off spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hartley urges Cove Rangers to ‘stand up and be counted’ after dropping out of promotion play-off spots

Cove host Annan Athletic at Balmoral Stadium where they will be looking to secure a league win for the first time since December 23.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
By Sophie Goodwin

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley is looking for a response after his side dropped out of the League One promotion play-off spots.

A 4-1 defeat at Alloa Athletic last weekend saw Cove drop down to fifth and they are now trailing fourth-placed Montrose, who have played a game more, by two points.

Hartley’s side host ninth-placed Annan Athletic at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday and he has urged his side to “stand up and be counted” as they look to get their promotion bid back on track.

The Cove boss said: “It is up to us to get back into the promotion places. There are 12 games left to make a good season and get ourselves into the play-offs.

“We know what we need to do and what is required. Everybody has to stand up and be counted and that is as players and as staff.

“We’re under no illusions – we’re not on a good run at the minute, but we can quickly change the run.

“For 40 minutes at Alloa, we were fine. We were well in control of the game, but then we lose a poor goal. In the second half, we didn’t perform to the level we would expect to be at.

“We need to step up now and everybody has to be ready to perform at their maximum performance levels.”

Cove want to ‘extend’ League One season and play for promotion

Hartley‘s message to his players has been loud and clear as Cove look to secure a first League One win in seven matches.

Their last victory in the league was against basement side Edinburgh City on December 23.

Hartley added: “There are still four or five clubs who can make the play-offs, so we have to stand up and be ready.

“There are loads of points to play for and we still have to play some teams twice, but we have to stop the run we’re on just now and go on another kind of run where we win games.

“There are 12 games left to go and make the season good, but we want to extend our season.

“We don’t want it to peter out when the season finishes on May 5 and have no more games to play. That has been the total message to all of the players.”

Cove could be without goalkeeper Nick Suman for another League One encounter as Hartley confirmed the Australian was still struggling with a back injury during the week.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman picked up a back injury in a Scottish Cup match against Kilmarnock.
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman picked up a back injury in a Scottish Cup match against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

The custodian picked up the injury in the Scottish Cup defeat at Kilmarnock and was replaced by Balint Demus, who made his return from a fractured hand against Alloa last weekend.

Hartley said: “Nick has still been in a bit of pain, but he has been moving a bit better this week. We will wait and see.

“It has been the story of our season, sort of. We’ve had players come back from injury and then other players have gone out.

“It is another opportunity for Bal. He came back last week and had nothing really to do. The goals were not his fault and there was no blame on him because there was nothing he could’ve done.

“We know we’ve got a good young goalkeeper with Bal, so it is all about him taking his chance.”

