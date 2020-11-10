Elgin City midfielder Russell Dingwall has no score to settle with hometown team Ross County ahead of Betfred Cup clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City midfielder Russell Dingwall does not feel he has anything to prove when he faces former club Ross County for the first time in tonight’s Betfred Cup tie.

Dingwall came through the youth ranks with his hometown club, and captained the Staggies’ under-20s side which won the Development League under current County manager Stuart Kettlewell in 2017.

Despite being released by the Highlanders last summer, Dingwall insists he has no score to settle with his former club.

The 23-year-old added: “It’s an exciting one for me especially, having been there for most of my life.

“I have never played against them before, so hopefully it will be a good experience. I don’t really feel I have a point to prove. I was there for years, so the manager and staff know what I can do.

“I had a good relationship with Stuart Kettlewell when I was in the development squad and he was our manager. It’s good to see him do well as manager of the first team. They started well but they have had a bit of a lull, but hopefully they can kick on.”

© SNS Group

League Two Elgin face successive tests against higher league opposition this week, with tonight’s tie against top-flight side County followed by a trip to Championship outfit Arbroath on Saturday.

Dingwall is aiming to build on back-to-back victories over Stirling Albion and Montrose earlier in the group campaign, adding: “Playing against the best teams is what you want to do as a footballer, and to judge yourself against them.

“Coming up against County, they are going to be fit as a full-time side so we will have to work hard when we get chances on the ball, we need to be brave and try to play.

“We have got ourselves into a good position in the group, so hopefully we can take something out of the game.

“We know it’s going to be tough against Ross County in the Premiership. Arbroath are part-time, but they are still a good Championship team.

“We’ve got to take confidence from how we started in the first two games.”