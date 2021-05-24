Elgin City bring goalkeeper Daniel Hoban back to Borough Briggs on permanent deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City have brought goalkeeper Daniel Hoban back to the club on a permanent one-year deal from Forfar Athletic.

Hoban previously spent six months on loan at Borough Briggs from Caley Thistle in the 2019-20 season, but did not play having been understudy to Thomas McHale.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of GK Daniel Hoban 🤩 Daniel will join us on a permanent basis until Summer 2022 having played for Forfar in the previous campaign ⚽️ Welcome back Daniel 🖤 pic.twitter.com/BQVY6ASy4A — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) May 24, 2021

The 23-year-old also had loan stints with Highland League clubs Brora Rangers, Nairn County and Fort William during his time with Inverness.

After being released by Caley Jags last summer, Hoban signed for Forfar where he had also spent a previous loan spell, making seven appearances in a campaign which saw the Loons relegated from League One.

Hoban has now returned to Elgin on a 12-month deal, where he will once again compete with McHale for the number one jersey.