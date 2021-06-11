Elgin City duo Kane Hester and Brian Cameron have been named in the SPFL League Two team of the season.

Hester was in scintillating goalscoring form throughout the season, netting 19 times in 27 games across all competitions.

The Elgin striker finished top scorer in the division with 15 goals, five ahead on Stirling Albion’s Andy Ryan and Matthew Aitken of Albion Rovers.

Cameron, meanwhile, featured in all 22 matches as the Black and Whites sealed third place and a promotion play-offs spot.

SPFL TEAM OF THE YEAR 🤩 Congratulations to our Forward Kane Hester and playmaker Brian Cameron who have deservedly made the SPFL League 2 Team of the Season ⚽️ Well Done Lads 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R1G2GDEPLD — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 11, 2021

Gavin Price’s men ultimately fell just short, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Edinburgh City.

Also named in the team of the season were Queen’s Park title-winning quartet Willie Muir, Lee Kilday, Michael Doyle and Grant Gillespie, as well as Edinburgh City pair Liam Henderson and Josh Campbell.

Joining them was Stranraer duo Andy Stirling and Thomas Orr and Stirling Albion striker Ryan.

Northern lights

Hester and Cameron are the latest in a series of north footballers to be honoured.

Daniel MacKay’s form at Caley Thistle led to the winger being named in the Championship team of the season while Cove Rangers pair Stuart McKenzie and Mitch Megginson were named in the League One team alongside Peterhead skipper Scott Brown.