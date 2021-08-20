Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Ex-Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay appointed as assistant manager at Elgin City

By Paul Chalk
August 20, 2021, 5:47 pm
Steven Mackay is the new assistant manager at Elgin City.
Ex-Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay has stepped straight back management by becoming the assistant to Gavin Price at League Two Elgin City.

Mackay quit Highland League champions Brora earlier this month, while Keith Gibson announced that he was leaving his role as Elgin number two due to travel commitments from Dundee.

Former Ross County, Elgin and Peterhead and Nairn County forward Mackay, who works in Dunfermline, is expected to have more flexibility as an assistant manager at Borough Briggs.

He joins the backroom team in time for tomorrow’s league match at home for Forfar Athletic and has signed until the summer of 2023.

Elgin City director Isla Benzie said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven back to Borough Briggs and, as a former player, Steven is aware of the ethos and ambitions of the club.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and success and we look forward to working with him as part of the new management team.”

Target is promotion for Mackay

Mackay, who has two HL titles to his name as well as the North of Scotland Cup success, said: “I’m delighted to join Elgin City as assistant manager having played here when I was younger.

“It’s exciting to be with a club that is part of the Scottish Professional Football League set-up. I’m looking to support Gavin and the players as much as possible as we look to push for the play-offs and promotions.”

