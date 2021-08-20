Ex-Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay appointed as assistant manager at Elgin City

Ex-Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay has stepped straight back management by becoming the assistant to Gavin Price at League Two Elgin City.

Mackay quit Highland League champions Brora earlier this month, while Keith Gibson announced that he was leaving his role as Elgin number two due to travel commitments from Dundee.

Former Ross County, Elgin and Peterhead and Nairn County forward Mackay, who works in Dunfermline, is expected to have more flexibility as an assistant manager at Borough Briggs.

He joins the backroom team in time for tomorrow’s league match at home for Forfar Athletic and has signed until the summer of 2023.

We are delighted to appoint Steven Mackay as the Clubs new Assistant Manager 🖤 Welcome to the Club Steven. Full story can be found here https://t.co/xchei4OPEx pic.twitter.com/ouTrWtbxK6 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) August 20, 2021

Elgin City director Isla Benzie said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven back to Borough Briggs and, as a former player, Steven is aware of the ethos and ambitions of the club.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and success and we look forward to working with him as part of the new management team.”

Target is promotion for Mackay

Mackay, who has two HL titles to his name as well as the North of Scotland Cup success, said: “I’m delighted to join Elgin City as assistant manager having played here when I was younger.

“It’s exciting to be with a club that is part of the Scottish Professional Football League set-up. I’m looking to support Gavin and the players as much as possible as we look to push for the play-offs and promotions.”