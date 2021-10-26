Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City cup scorer Rory MacEwan calls for fan power to help KO Clydebank in replay

By Paul Chalk
October 26, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 5:53 pm
Rory MacEwan (right) makes it 1-0 for Elgin City against Clydebank.
Rory MacEwan (right) makes it 1-0 for Elgin City against Clydebank.

Elgin City’s Scottish Cup goal-grabber Rory MacEwan is urging the Borough Briggs fans to help roar the team past Clydebank in Saturday’s replay.

The Black and Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Holm Park by the West of Scotland Premiership’s third-placed side on Monday, which means they go again in Moray this weekend.

Midfielder MacEwan steered home a cracking 25-yarder after just 14 minutes to ensure the League Two side got off to the best possible start.

However, the resurgent Bankies, who are two levels below City, threw everything at Elgin and deservedly earned a replay thanks to a Nicky Little penalty, which was conceded by captain Euan Spark.

The result was the latest set-back for Gavin Price’s side, whose slack form sees them sit ninth in their division.

Home advantage now with Elgin

MacEwan hopes the home fans can help provide the vital spark for Elgin to see off their battling cup opponents this weekend.

He said: “They will bring a good number of buses up the road, but we have one of the best home supports in League Two, so hopefully we will get the crowd behind us and get the momentum behind us, like they did with their crowd on Monday.

Clydebank’s Hamish McKinlay (left) and Elgin’s Archie McPhee.

“We dominated the first half and played and set up exactly how we wanted. It was all going to plan.

“Clydebank changed their formation in the first half and, in the second half, they put us under pressure. They had a chance and we cleared it off the line. That really got the crowd behind them and it was backs to the wall from us after that.

“We were saying at half-time – a second goal would have killed it. But they moved the ball around well and, as soon as they got a chance, the place was bouncing. They got a foothold in the game and that became tough for us.

“To be honest, we’re probably lucky to still be in the cup, given the way we played in the second half.”

Teasing team-mates silenced by goal

One positive from the night was the quality of MacEwan’s strike, which was his first of the season.

His 25-yarder flew into the net just days after his team-mates warned him to leave shooting to them.

He added: “I’m not really known for goals, or from shooting outside the box. Brian (Cameron) laid it off to me, it opened up and I took the shot.

Elgin City players celebrate Rory MacEwan’s goal.

“The boys were laughing at me last week, saying I should stop shooting during training, but that one went in, so it was good.”

Full credit given to Clydebank

The BBC Scotland cameras beamed the action from Holm Park live across the country on Monday as neutrals looked for an upset.

Gordon Moffat’s Bankies, who are enjoying their first Scottish Cup adventure in 20 years,  rose to the challenge after Elgin’s strong start and goal.

Elgin City, left, and Clydebank hold ‘Show Racism The Card’ cards before their Scottish Cup tie on Monday.

MacEwan, 23, however, insists their hosts were always going to be tough nuts to crack because they are a club with potential and talent.

He said: “My feeling before the game was there is not a massive gulf between the teams.

I know they are two leagues below us, but they are strong in their league and you can see Clydebank really will be one of the clubs really pushing to get up.

“It has been a tough start and we were really hoping a win on Monday would have kick-started our season.”

‘No excuses’ for lowly league spot

Elgin have scored just two league wins so far this term and former Stirling University starlet MacEwan is determined for an overall upturn in fortunes.

He added: “We will look to play as we did in the first half and get the result and then hopefully that will get things going for us.

Clydebank fans enjoyed their team’s 1-1 Scottish Cup draw with Elgin City.

“If we can win this one then hopefully get some results in the league, because we’re down at the wrong end of the table.

“Our group of players have been up the top end of the table over the past few seasons, so there are no excuses.”

Bully Wee await the winners

Saturday’s winners will host League One strugglers Clyde on November 27.

And MacEwan hopes the team can deliver a winning show to line up a shot at the Bully Wee.

He said: “Clyde are a team we’ve faced a number of times over the years.

“It would be a hard tie, but a winnable one from our point of view. We have played well this season and put in some good 45 minutes. We need more than that to improve.”

Elgin were due to host Edinburgh City in the league on Saturday, but that fixture will be rearranged.

