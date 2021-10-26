Elgin City cup scorer Rory MacEwan calls for fan power to help KO Clydebank in replay

Elgin City’s Scottish Cup goal-grabber Rory MacEwan is urging the Borough Briggs fans to help roar the team past Clydebank in Saturday’s replay.

The Black and Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Holm Park by the West of Scotland Premiership’s third-placed side on Monday, which means they go again in Moray this weekend.

Midfielder MacEwan steered home a cracking 25-yarder after just 14 minutes to ensure the League Two side got off to the best possible start.

However, the resurgent Bankies, who are two levels below City, threw everything at Elgin and deservedly earned a replay thanks to a Nicky Little penalty, which was conceded by captain Euan Spark.

The result was the latest set-back for Gavin Price’s side, whose slack form sees them sit ninth in their division.

Home advantage now with Elgin

MacEwan hopes the home fans can help provide the vital spark for Elgin to see off their battling cup opponents this weekend.

He said: “They will bring a good number of buses up the road, but we have one of the best home supports in League Two, so hopefully we will get the crowd behind us and get the momentum behind us, like they did with their crowd on Monday.

“We dominated the first half and played and set up exactly how we wanted. It was all going to plan.

“Clydebank changed their formation in the first half and, in the second half, they put us under pressure. They had a chance and we cleared it off the line. That really got the crowd behind them and it was backs to the wall from us after that.

“We were saying at half-time – a second goal would have killed it. But they moved the ball around well and, as soon as they got a chance, the place was bouncing. They got a foothold in the game and that became tough for us.

“To be honest, we’re probably lucky to still be in the cup, given the way we played in the second half.”

Teasing team-mates silenced by goal

One positive from the night was the quality of MacEwan’s strike, which was his first of the season.

His 25-yarder flew into the net just days after his team-mates warned him to leave shooting to them.

He added: “I’m not really known for goals, or from shooting outside the box. Brian (Cameron) laid it off to me, it opened up and I took the shot.

“The boys were laughing at me last week, saying I should stop shooting during training, but that one went in, so it was good.”

Full credit given to Clydebank

The BBC Scotland cameras beamed the action from Holm Park live across the country on Monday as neutrals looked for an upset.

Gordon Moffat’s Bankies, who are enjoying their first Scottish Cup adventure in 20 years, rose to the challenge after Elgin’s strong start and goal.

MacEwan, 23, however, insists their hosts were always going to be tough nuts to crack because they are a club with potential and talent.

He said: “My feeling before the game was there is not a massive gulf between the teams.

I know they are two leagues below us, but they are strong in their league and you can see Clydebank really will be one of the clubs really pushing to get up.

“It has been a tough start and we were really hoping a win on Monday would have kick-started our season.”

‘No excuses’ for lowly league spot

Elgin have scored just two league wins so far this term and former Stirling University starlet MacEwan is determined for an overall upturn in fortunes.

He added: “We will look to play as we did in the first half and get the result and then hopefully that will get things going for us.

“If we can win this one then hopefully get some results in the league, because we’re down at the wrong end of the table.

“Our group of players have been up the top end of the table over the past few seasons, so there are no excuses.”

Bully Wee await the winners

Saturday’s winners will host League One strugglers Clyde on November 27.

And MacEwan hopes the team can deliver a winning show to line up a shot at the Bully Wee.

He said: “Clyde are a team we’ve faced a number of times over the years.

SCOTTISH CUP 🏆 We host @clydebankfc in the replay this Saturday 🖤 Tickets are now available here https://t.co/w2Prdp9mWG Please note Season Tickets are not valid however u16s FOC with paying adult 🤩 We need your support this Saturday for this crucial Scottish Cup Clash 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nQvAh6DeQd — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) October 26, 2021

“It would be a hard tie, but a winnable one from our point of view. We have played well this season and put in some good 45 minutes. We need more than that to improve.”

Elgin were due to host Edinburgh City in the league on Saturday, but that fixture will be rearranged.