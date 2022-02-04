Elgin City ace Russell Dingwall hails impact of transfer window arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City ace Russell Dingwall hails impact of transfer window arrivals

By Paul Chalk
February 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin's Russell Dingwall, left, in action against Kelty's Jamie Barjonas.
Russell Dingwall is sure Elgin City’s winter signings will bring a fresh dimension to their League 2 promotion push.

The attacking midfielder has been impressed by Aberdeen loanees Evan Towler and Kevin Hanratty as well as returning middle man Rabin Omar and former Hamilton defender Aldin El-Zubaidi.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to face league leaders Kelty Hearts, the 24-year-old likes the look of the new recruits.

He said: “Young Evan has come in and he looks especially good at left-back. Aldin and Kevin played on Saturday too and you can see they are good players and hopefully they can all add something to the team that we perhaps don’t have.

“If the gaffer brings someone else in great. If not, we’ll get on with the squad as it is.”

Macphee move was understandable

One key figure who moved on was long-time servant Archie Macphee, who is relocating to Australia.

Elgin’s Russell Dingwall (left) and Clydebank’s Nicky Little.

Dingwall knows the defender/midfielder will be a loss, but insists the squad can kick on in the closing few months of the season.

He said: “It’s disappointing to lose Archie because he’s been such an important member of the squad, but it was too good an opportunity for him to pass up. We all understand that and it’s just about us coming together now.”

Elgin were too hot for Kelty in Moray

Last Tuesday, an outstanding City display saw them defeat Kelty 2-0 at Borough Briggs, just a few days after the Maroons knocked holders St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup.

That dazzling display has given the Moray side every reason to believe they can do it again.

Kane Hester, right, celebrates after opening the scoring in the 2-0 win for Elgin City against Kelty last week.

He added: “We’ve got to go down there with plenty of confidence. We know it’s a tough place to go, but the way we played against them last week shows if we keep our shape and play well then they can be broken down, especially with Kane’s pace up front. That gives us a chance against anyone.

“Kane has been really strong lately and the goals against Kelty sparked him further into life and he scored again on Saturday.

“We know Kelty have got good players, but it’s just about trying to frustrate them and take them to areas of the pitch where we know we’re covered. When we get the ball, it’s all about how brave we are with it and try and play a bit to make it easier for us.”

Elgin halted by league loss at Stenny

The concession of two early goals last Saturday led to a 2-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir, but the six-game unbeaten run before that see Elgin sit just five points behind fourth-placed Edinburgh City.

Former Ross County player Dingwall felt they didn’t do enough to cash in on Jordan Tapping being sent off for the hosts on 71 minutes.

He said: “It was a terrible start to be 2-0 down within 15 minutes. After that, we controlled the match for large parts and played fairly well.

“We didn’t create enough chances when they went down to 10 men. You take away those 15 minutes, we were still pretty positive.”

