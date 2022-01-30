Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Stenhousemuir 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men pay the price for slow start

By Reporter
January 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price blamed “a disastrous start” as his side’s six-game unbeaten run ended with a 2-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir.

The concession of two Thomas Orr goals in the opening 13 minutes led to City’s first defeat in seven games at Ochilview on Saturday.

Black and Whites striker Kane Hester completed a prolific week and month by pulling one back shortly before half time.

Stenhousemuir defender Jordan Tapping was sent off with 19 minutes left but Elgin failed to conjure up a late equaliser.

Orr’s hat trick-seeking 81st-minute penalty was saved by keeper Thomas McHale, who also blocked the rebound, but Rory MacEwan and the two Dingwalls, Ross and Tony, were unable to make the Warriors pay in the dying minutes.

Sub Darryl McHardy had the best chance, only for Peter Urminsky to save his close-range header.

Elgin remain eighth in League Two, four points off the final promotion play-off spot, which Stenhousemuir now occupy following their first home win since mid-November.

Kane Hester was on target again for Elgin City.

City had arrived at Ochilview buoyed by their midweek victory over table-topping Kelty and further encouraged by a 2-1 win on their last visit in September, but their optimism quickly evaporated when Orr’s two right-foot drives made it 2-0 to Stenny after only 13 minutes.

“It was a disastrous start to the game for us,” said Price after missing out on his 70th win as Elgin manager.

“I thought we did okay after that, and we ended the game really strong, but that bad start cost us today. We had some reasonable chances and put plenty of crosses into the box, but we had no finishing touch.

“We tried to be positive in the second half, especially when they got a man sent off, and we were looking to play people in the wider areas to stretch the game a bit more. Credit to Stenhousemuir, they managed to see the game out pretty well with ten men.

“I’m still very pleased with our players because we’ve had a good run, going six games unbeaten over the last few weeks.”

Hester’s goals played a big part in that run, and he was on target again on Saturday to make it three for the week and five in January, although his manager feels he is not yet the complete striker.

He said: “Kane still needs to be better in his all-round game and take part in matches for longer periods.

“He did that against Kelty and got his reward with those two goals, so I’ll keep working on him in training.”

For the second time in 11 days, City will face leaders Kelty, this time at New Central Park this Saturday. While Elgin were losing to Stenny, Kelty grabbed a late winner to beat Stranraer 3-2.

Price added: “Kelty away next Saturday will be a tough game, although we beat them 2-0 at home last Tuesday, so we’ll be looking for a similar performance next week.”

