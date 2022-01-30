Stenhousemuir 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men pay the price for slow start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City boss Gavin Price blamed “a disastrous start” as his side’s six-game unbeaten run ended with a 2-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir.

The concession of two Thomas Orr goals in the opening 13 minutes led to City’s first defeat in seven games at Ochilview on Saturday.

Black and Whites striker Kane Hester completed a prolific week and month by pulling one back shortly before half time.

Stenhousemuir defender Jordan Tapping was sent off with 19 minutes left but Elgin failed to conjure up a late equaliser.

Orr’s hat trick-seeking 81st-minute penalty was saved by keeper Thomas McHale, who also blocked the rebound, but Rory MacEwan and the two Dingwalls, Ross and Tony, were unable to make the Warriors pay in the dying minutes.

Sub Darryl McHardy had the best chance, only for Peter Urminsky to save his close-range header.

Elgin remain eighth in League Two, four points off the final promotion play-off spot, which Stenhousemuir now occupy following their first home win since mid-November.

City had arrived at Ochilview buoyed by their midweek victory over table-topping Kelty and further encouraged by a 2-1 win on their last visit in September, but their optimism quickly evaporated when Orr’s two right-foot drives made it 2-0 to Stenny after only 13 minutes.

“It was a disastrous start to the game for us,” said Price after missing out on his 70th win as Elgin manager.

“I thought we did okay after that, and we ended the game really strong, but that bad start cost us today. We had some reasonable chances and put plenty of crosses into the box, but we had no finishing touch.

“We tried to be positive in the second half, especially when they got a man sent off, and we were looking to play people in the wider areas to stretch the game a bit more. Credit to Stenhousemuir, they managed to see the game out pretty well with ten men.

“I’m still very pleased with our players because we’ve had a good run, going six games unbeaten over the last few weeks.”

Here is the team lineup for todays match against @StenhousemuirFC Come on City! 🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/F1Zx7SwLr6 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 29, 2022

Hester’s goals played a big part in that run, and he was on target again on Saturday to make it three for the week and five in January, although his manager feels he is not yet the complete striker.

He said: “Kane still needs to be better in his all-round game and take part in matches for longer periods.

“He did that against Kelty and got his reward with those two goals, so I’ll keep working on him in training.”

For the second time in 11 days, City will face leaders Kelty, this time at New Central Park this Saturday. While Elgin were losing to Stenny, Kelty grabbed a late winner to beat Stranraer 3-2.

Price added: “Kelty away next Saturday will be a tough game, although we beat them 2-0 at home last Tuesday, so we’ll be looking for a similar performance next week.”