Coach Jim Weir backs Elgin City to pull clear of danger at foot of League 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Coach Jim Weir backs Elgin City to pull clear of danger at foot of League 2

By Paul Chalk
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:57 am
Jim Weir, left, with Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Jim Weir, left, with Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Jim Weir is confident Elgin City won’t be dragged into the League 2 relegation play-off spot.

The former Black and Whites manager, is back on board with the Moray club, helping manager Gavin Price, assistant Steven Mackay and first-team coach Stevie Dunn.

Due to illness, Price missed Saturday’s competitive 2-1 defeat at Annan Athletic, which keeps City 10 points richer than rock-bottom Cowdenbeath with seven fixtures to go.

A fine 3-1 win over Stirling Albion and gutsy goalless draw at promotion-hunting Forfar Athletic before losing to Annan helped keep Elgin away from trouble below them.

Jim Weir, who has joined the backroom staff at Elgin City until the end of the season.

Weir backs players to net key wins

And Weir has already seen enough from this current group to be convinced Elgin will add to their tally of 29 points.

He said: “There is still the threat of the dreaded bottom spot. Only a few weeks ago, the gap was a lot smaller than it is now.

“I certainly feel this squad is good enough to pick up a few victories between now and the end of the season. That will help the club build a strong squad for the next campaign.

“From what I’ve seen from these last two games, against Forfar and Annan, they were very unlucky to lose at Annan last Saturday after getting an excellent, well-deserved point at Forfar, a team almost 20 points ahead of them.”

Elgin prepare for Kelty showdown

Tomorrow, Elgin welcome runaway league leaders Kelty Hearts, who they’ve taken four points from this term.

In late January, a stirring show led to a 2-0 win against the Fifers at Borough Briggs, although Kelty gained revenge last month with a stinging 4-0 response.

Weir knows it will be a tough task, but he’s not ruling out another big performance and result this weekend.

Elgin’s Kane Hester races away after scoring one of his double against Kelty in January.

He said: “There is no doubt Elgin are massive underdogs, although of course they did beat Kelty at home not so long ago.

“Earlier in the season, down there, they lost to a last-minute goal against them to deny them a win. They’ve done reasonably well against Kelty, although the most recent result down there was not a great result.

“Kelty have shown they are the strongest team and will go on to win League 2, but on any given day, Elgin at home is good enough to beat anyone.

“I see no reason why, if they can’t perform as they did against them there in January, then we can’t get another positive result.”

Foundations to be laid for next term

Weir believes this season has been full of hurdles for Price and his players as the chance of promotion has vanished out of sight.

But he believes the closing two months will allow the club to get its plans in place for a fresh push next term.

He added: “Everybody is realistic. I know Gavin would never look for excuses. The club has had its fair share of injury and Covid. That’s been difficult, although I appreciate some other clubs have had that to deal with as well.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“Whenever they’ve started to get a run going, they’ve been hampered by injuries or illness or Covid.

“They recently went on a good unbeaten run and they could have put themselves into a strong position challenging for the promotion play-offs at one stage. The run of defeats makes that, while not mathematically impossible, probably not achievable this year.

“With seven games to go, it’s about getting as many points on the board as we can. We can build confidence and get a bit of momentum going.

“The club will aim to get players signed up for next season. If you can get the nucleus of a good team, players then see progress and maybe a bigger prize, to challenge for promotion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]