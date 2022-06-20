Matheus Machado aiming high after celebrating deal with first goal for Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matheus Machado aiming high after celebrating deal with first goal for Elgin City

By Paul Chalk
June 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Matheus Machado, pictured here against Forfar Athletic, is determined to kick on at Elgin City next season.
Matheus Machado hopes his weekend goal will be the first of many as he seeks to kick his career on at Elgin City next season.

The 20-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder signed a new one-year contract at the Moray club on Friday then netted the opener in a 5-0 pre-season win at Highland League hosts Clach 24 hours later. 

The former Caley Thistle starlet is finding his feet in the senior game and clearly values to words of advice and encouragement from manager Gavin Price.

He said: “I was absolutely delighted to have scored on Saturday. It was a great way to start pre-season, to get back on the scoresheet again.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price has helped Matheus Machado progress in his first season at the Moray club.

“It was great for the team as well – it was a great win, so we want to keep it going.

“I was at Elgin last season and I really enjoyed training and all the boys were really nice and the gaffer has given me confidence.

“I want to stay confident, keep working hard and hopefully get my chances.”

Promotion goals set from day one

Machado made 19 appearances for Elgin after signing for the League Two men last August, but he’s determined to get more minutes on the pitch and to nail down a place in the side.

He said: “The main target for me is to get more game time and see what happens.

“We have a strong squad and we have maintained quite a lot of players.

“I thought we had a good squad last season, but it didn’t go really well for us (by finishing ninth), but hopefully we have a good chance of getting into the top four next year.

“League 2 is really competitive. All the teams are so closely matched. It was good to see the fixtures come out on Friday, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Elgin kick off their League 2 campaign against East Fife on July 30, the side who dropped down from League 1 by finishing bottom of the table.

City’s first competitive game of the season will be away to Championship team Ayr United on July 9 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Improvement made over first season

Machado has family in the north of Scotland, so when the chance to join Elgin arose last year, he took it after being with Portuguese second-tier side Rio Eva B.

The forward-thinking player explained how Price, in less than a year, has helped him improve his overall play.

He added: “It was complicated as it was my first season of playing pro football. I am an attacking player and I feel I learned a lot about defending –the gaffer helped with that.

“I gained a lot of experience last year and hopefully next season will be even better for me and the whole squad.”

Games coming thick and fast for City

Elgin have a bounce game against Highland League opponents Lossiemouth at the Gleaner Arena, Elgin, tomorrow night.

On Sunday and Sunday, they welcome Peterhead from League 1, as well as Highland League champions Fraserburgh and another Highland League side, Inverurie Locos, for a two-day tournament to start the celebrations of the club playing at Borough Briggs for 100 years.

