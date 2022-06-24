Goals galore for Elgin City – now boss Gavin Price gears up for tough test against Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Goals galore for Elgin City – now boss Gavin Price gears up for tough test against Fraserburgh

By Paul Chalk
June 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City have had 10 scorers of 11 pre-season goals so far – and Kane Hester hasn’t even been playing.

The Scottish League 2 side have defeated Clach 5-0 and Lossiemouth 6-0 over the past week, but main striker Hester has not been involved.

Matheus Machado, Jake Dolzanski, Fin Allen, Angus Mailer and Brian Cameron hit the net against the Lilywhites on Saturday.

On Tuesday, in a 6-0 win against Lossiemouth, also of the Highland League, Machado scored another, with Jake Thomson, Matt Jamieson, Darryl McHardy, Dylan Lawrence and Russell Dingwall also on the scoresheet.

Manager Gavin Price is in the market for a forward to take the pressure of Hester’s shoulders, but has been delighted with the sharpness of his players, with most of the squad given minutes so far.

He said: “It was good to get everyone bedded in and get game time in the legs.

Russell Dingwall was a scorer in the 6-0 midweek win over Lossiemouth.
Russell Dingwall was a scorer in the 6-0 midweek win over Lossiemouth.

“The fitness of the players has been evident from the start. We looked strong throughout the games, with a lot of different players getting time on the pitch.

“It’s still early on in pre-season, but we are looking quite far ahead in terms of our preparation.”

McInnes signing is great for Elgin

On Thursday night, Elgin bolstered their squad by signing former Caley Thistle attacking midfielder Kenny McInnes, 18, on a two-year deal.

The play-maker and goal threat spent time on loan at Forres Mechanics last season and will aim to hit the ground running at his new club.

Price, who has also signed defenders Jevan Anderson and Jake Dolzanski, reckons McInnes can kick his career on in Elgin colours.

He said: “Kenny has come in during pre-season and shown a great appetite for the game.

“He has shown a real hunger and shown all the right attributes and he can really push on now at Elgin and be a successful player at Borough Briggs.

“He works hard and covers a lot of ground and is always looking for a forward pass.

“We’ve been really pleased with him and we’re glad to have him at Borough Briggs.

“Kenny has been given a two-year deal, which is a wise decision on our part, because we have expectations that he will do really well.”

On Saturday, Elgin kick off celebrations to mark 100 years of playing at Borough Briggs when they take on Highland League champions Fraserburgh in a centenary tournament at 1pm, before League 1 Peterhead face Inverurie Locos, also of the Highland League, at 5pm.

The respective losers and winners go head-to-head at noon and 4pm on Sunday.

Broch title success hailed by Price

Price, who plans to play Hester at least in part of the first game, reckons the Broch will be stern opponents for his League 2 side.

He added: “Fraserburgh had a great season to win the Highland League, given that Buckie won 23 games in a row.

“To stand up to the challenge and become champions was quite a phenomenal achievement. This will be a tough test for our players.

“We expect a different proposition this weekend compared to our first two games in terms of playing the Highland League champions, which I am sure will be an interesting game. I am looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]