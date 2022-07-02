Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Chris Antoniazzi on Elgin City radar, confirms boss Gavin Price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Chris Antoniazzi on Elgin City radar, confirms boss Gavin Price

By Paul Chalk
July 2, 2022, 10:50 am Updated: July 2, 2022, 10:58 am
Chris Antoniazzi going for goal with Cove Rangers. Picture by Scott Baxter 28/09/2019
Chris Antoniazzi going for goal with Cove Rangers. Picture by Scott Baxter 28/09/2019

Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Antoniazzi is a target for League 2 side Elgin City.

The 22-year-old is currently with Highland League club Formartine United, but played the second half for Elgin in Friday’s 3-0 win at Forres Mechanics, which was a testimonial for Can-Cans twins Graham and Lee Fraser.

City manager Gavin Price is running the rule over the former Don, who has experience with Cove Rangers, Forfar Athletic and Montrose, and could well make a move.

He said: “We’re just having a look at Chris and we will see what develops.

Chris Antoniazzi at Aberdeen.

“He is still a Formartine player, but we’ve been able to have a look at him right now. He gives the team something different and a bit of quality in the final third, so we will see what happens with Chris.

“We’re also looking at the loan market in July and we have identified a couple of players we’d like to bring in.”

Elgin shaping up well in pre-season

Elgin play Rothes in a bounce game at the Gleaner Arena on Tuesday followed by Brian Cameron’s testimonial next door at Borough Briggs the next night against a visiting Rangers side.

Then on Saturday, their Premier Sports Cup campaign starts with an away tie at Championship Ayr United followed seven days later with another long journey to take on League 2 rivals Annan Athletic.

Elgin also face Premiership St Johnstone on July 19 before finishing at home to League 1 side Queen of the South on July 23.

During six pre-season matches against Clach, Lossiemouth, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Keith and now Forres they have scored 23 goals without conceding any.

Manager Price, whose team finished ninth in League 2 last term, is happy that his side will be better prepared for the cup competition compared to 12 months ago.

He said: “Last year, we went into these games barely having trained because of Covid and a combination of events.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“We were very under-prepared and we had to speedily get players fit and we had a knock-on effect in terms of injuries.

“We are miles ahead of where we were last year. The squad is taking shape, although we have identified areas we still need to improve on.

“We are actively trying to do that. We have a good squad right now and hopefully that can be further improved.”

‘Fitting’ match for Fraser brothers

Goals from Darryl McHardy, Kane Hester and Josh Peters sealed the 3-0 friendly victory for Elgin at Forres on Friday.

Price was delighted Elgin were invited to be opponents by the former local rivals.

Not only did the strong team they put out make it the most meaningful occasion for the Fraser twins, but it served as the ideal level of opponent to kick off July.

He added: “Congratulations to Graham and Lee. They have been great servants to Forres.

“They are big personalities at the club and it was a fitting testimonial for them and it was enjoyable to be part of that.

Forres legends Lee and Graham Fraser are piped on to the pitch. Picture – Brian Smith

“The game was part of our preparations and brought to an end the block of six games which we wanted to use through June and into July 1.

“It was all about fitness and bringing structure to our play. I am really pleased with the players and the work they have done and prepared.

“I’m well aware our preparation for the league season will be a different sort of test including the Premier Sports Cup games, but it is all good so far in terms of how we’re going about our business.”

