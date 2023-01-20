Ross Draper says Elgin City must deal with Drumchapel United challenge before eyeing up last-16 place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Draper insists Elgin City cannot afford to look beyond their fourth round tie against Drumchapel United in their pursuit of a Scottish Cup run.

The tie is due to take place at Borough Briggs on Saturday, however the match is subject to a 10.30am pitch inspection due to snowfall.

Should the game be postponed, the tie will go ahead on Tuesday night with a 7.45pm kick-off.

With the draw for the last-16 made on Sunday evening, defender Draper insists his side must keep their focus on the challenge ahead.

Draper, who won the competition with Caley Thistle in 2015, said: “It’s a big achievement for any team to get through to the last-16, let alone a League Two team.

“It’s something we don’t want to pass up on.

“I have good memories of the competition in the past. I have been involved on both sides of the coin, whether it’s being beaten by lower opposition or taking on bigger opposition and beating them.

“The contrast in emotions is incredible. If the game is not on this weekend, the draw will be made before we play Drumchapel.

“But we have to forget about the next round – this is the game we need to concentrate on. It might not be pretty, but we need to make sure our name is in the hat and that’s all that matters.”

Elgin will not treat Drumchapel test lightly

Drumchapel are third in the West of Scotland League First Division at present.

The Glasgow outfit have knocked out Easthouses Lily, Nairn County, Gretna 2008 and most notably League One side Edinburgh in order to progress to this stage.

Englishman Draper is not taking Elgin’s non-league opponents lightly.

He added: “It’s going to be a tough game, make no bones about it. We know if we are off it in any way, it’s going to be a problem for us.

“They have beaten Edinburgh, who are flying in League One. We need to treat it right to avoid that kind of banana skin.

“Last year we had it with Clydebank and it’s not a nice feeling.

“We have done it with two teams so far this season, against Hill of Beath and Camelon Juniors.

“Hopefully when the game is on, whether it’s Saturday or Tuesday, the pitch is good and we make sure we do what we have done in previous rounds to make sure we get through.”

City preparing for game to go ahead

Despite the doubt over this weekend’s tie, Draper insists Gavin Price’s men will be prepared for action until any call-off is made.

The 34-year-old added: “We have to prepare like it’s going to be on, and if not it will be on Tuesday.

“Whenever it comes around, it’s a chance for the club to get into the next round.

“It’s going to be a different tie to playing other teams, as it’s a bit like their cup final.

“They are underdogs with nothing to lose coming up here, to some extent.

“It’s probably a good tie for both clubs because we have avoided bigger teams, and I think Drumchapel will feel the same that it’s a chance for them to get into the last-16.”