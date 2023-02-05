Elgin City 1-1 Albion Rovers: Borough Briggs men share the spoils in difficult conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City 1-1 Albion Rovers: Borough Briggs men share the spoils in difficult conditions

By Reporter
February 5, 2023, 12:40 pm
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price. Image: SNS

Elgin City manager Gavin Price said his team is being forced to play uglier football due to the current state of their Borough Briggs pitch.

City were held to a 1-1 draw by Albion Rovers in a match played in torrential rain and strong winds.

Both teams struggled to master a pitch that cut up heavily as the game wore on, and Price says his team needs to adapt when playing on home soil.

“It’s never really had a chance to recover with all the weather we’ve had over the winter,” he said.

“Sometimes we’ve got to play an uglier style of football to try and do things in games.

“That’s not particularly what we want to do but we need to adapt to it.

“It was really difficult out there today.”

Albion led through a sensational 30-yard free kick from Charlie Reilly which Price applauded.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take your hat off and it was a fantastic strike,” he added.

“But in the build-up to the free kick we certainly could have prevented it but we had a couple of slack passes.

“I felt we were a wee bit unfortunate to be a goal down at half time and I backed us to turn it around in the second half.

“The underfoot conditions certainly deteriorated as the match went on, which didn’t help out cause when players were losing their footing at times.

“But we kept going and we needed all 16 players today because of the conditions and all 16 played their part.”

Mitchell Taylor and Darryl McHardy were recalled to the Elgin team from the starting line-up in the previous Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Stenhousemuir.

Rovers used the elements in the first half to dominate with Joe Bevan inches away from connecting with a third minute Ewan Wilson cross.

Charlie Reilly curled a free kick just past from wide on the left while Elgin had a Taylor goal ruled out for offside.

On 22 minutes Reilly opened the scoring for Albion with a stunning 30-yard free kick high into the left side of the goal.

City could have levelled on the stroke of half time when Darryl McHardy’s free kick was parried out by Rovers keeper Jack Leighfield but the visitors managed to clear the loose ball.

Seven minutes after the break Elgin captain Brian Cameron blazed over when a Rory MacEwan shot was blocked into his path.

It took a disputed penalty award to get City on level terms after 73 minutes.

Rovers scorer Reilly was adjudged to have fouled Angus Mailer just inside the box, with the visitors furiously disputing the decision.

Russell Dingwall stepped up to fire the kick home, much to the home side’s relief.

Top scorer Kane Hester was denied a late winner by a near post save from Leighfield.

Elgin defender Ross Draper admitted his team needs to sharpen up their home form if they are to stay in the play-offs chase.

“That’s something that we need to work on together as a group and put our finger on why that’s the case,” he said.

“We know away from home we have a tendency to be able to sit in a little bit more and teams will come at us, so when you’ve got the threat of Kane Hester going forward, that’s how we’ve managed to get results.

“So we need to find a way that if teams sit in we can break them down and win more games at home.

“Today I don’t include that because of the conditions. It was one of them where it was just a battle and both teams will take a point.

“We do need to get back to winning games at home if we want to be there or thereabouts.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Owen Cairns, right, is chasing three points against Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs this weekend.
Owen Cairns says Elgin City are well-equipped to kick on in League Two promotion…
Tom Findlay is racking up valuable experience this season with Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie
Dundee midfielder Tom Findlay making impact on loan for Elgin City, says boss Gavin…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Stenhousemuir 2-0 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men beaten in close contest
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price eager to strike up form on Elgin City's return to league duty
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: SNS
Russell Dingwall relishing Elgin City's bid to cause Scottish Cup last-16 upset
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price thrilled with Elgin City's response to early fright against Drumchapel United
Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin City against Drumchapel United. Image: SNS
Elgin City advance to Scottish Cup last-16 after coming from behind to defeat Drumchapel…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price
Gavin Price eager to prolong Elgin City's Scottish Cup journey by defeating Drumchapel United…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
Ross Draper's experience could be vital to Elgin City as they chase promotion from League 2 this term.
Ross Draper says Elgin City must deal with Drumchapel United challenge before eyeing up…

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented