Elgin City first team coach Charlie Charlesworth hopes Borough Briggs men are hitting form at the right time

Elgin City first team coach Charlie Charlesworth hopes his side can start building some momentum at a crucial stage in the League Two season.

The Borough Briggs men picked up their first league win since January 2 with an impressive 2-1 victory at leaders Dumbarton last weekend.

The win came only four days after a disappointing 3-0 loss at Albion Rovers but Charlesworth hopes Elgin can back up their Sons success with a win against bottom of the league Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “We were on a poor run of form but it was a very good win against Dumbarton.

“Our set-up was very positive and the lads played very well.

“We were good in possession and we had good width in the game.

“It was great to get the result and it breeds confidence for the coming games.

“To be fair to the players, they are a resilient bunch and they weren’t getting too down despite some unfortunate results.

“The boys have trained well this week and are looking forward to the game this weekend.”

Elgin sit in sixth spot in a tightly congested League Two with only five points separating third-place Annan Athletic and eighth-place Stranraer.

With only 10 games to go Charlesworth knows it is all to play for in the hunt to secure a play-off spot and the chance of promotion to League One.

NEXT MATCH We're hosting Bonnyrigg Rose at Borough Briggs this Saturday. More match information here: https://t.co/mQQgSP2LpZ Let's go City! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Sk7Vy3wfWn — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 1, 2023

The former Huntly, Lossiemouth and Deveronvale manager added: “There isn’t much between the teams in this league.

“Every player has a mixture of good senior players and promising younger ones breaking through.

“It is a really tough league and you have to approach every game with the right mentality.

“We have certainly been a lot better on the road than we have been at home and that has been disappointing.

“We want to play well in front of the home supporters and we haven’t been doing that enough so far this season.

“The pitch is in better condition this week which will help our game.

“Bonnyrigg are a tough side to beat. They are fighting for survival at the moment but the league is tight so every point is precious.

“If we can get another three points on the board on Saturday then hopefully we’ll be getting closer to those play-off places.”