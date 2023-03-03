Elgin City first team coach Charlie Charlesworth hopes Borough Briggs men are hitting form at the right time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City first team coach Charlie Charlesworth hopes Borough Briggs men are hitting form at the right time

By Danny Law
March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
Elgin celebrate a goal by Kane Hester. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin celebrate a goal by Kane Hester. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City first team coach Charlie Charlesworth hopes his side can start building some momentum at a crucial stage in the League Two season.

The Borough Briggs men picked up their first league win since January 2 with an impressive 2-1 victory at leaders Dumbarton last weekend.

The win came only four days after a disappointing 3-0 loss at Albion Rovers but Charlesworth hopes Elgin can back up their Sons success with a win against bottom of the league Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “We were on a poor run of form but it was a very good win against Dumbarton.

“Our set-up was very positive and the lads played very well.

“We were good in possession and we had good width in the game.

“It was great to get the result and it breeds confidence for the coming games.

“To be fair to the players, they are a resilient bunch and they weren’t getting too down despite some unfortunate results.

“The boys have trained well this week and are looking forward to the game this weekend.”

Elgin sit in sixth spot in a tightly congested League Two with only five points separating third-place Annan Athletic and eighth-place Stranraer.

With only 10 games to go Charlesworth knows it is all to play for in the hunt to secure a play-off spot and the chance of promotion to League One.

The former Huntly, Lossiemouth and Deveronvale manager added: “There isn’t much between the teams in this league.

“Every player has a mixture of good senior players and promising younger ones breaking through.

“It is a really tough league and you have to approach every game with the right mentality.

“We have certainly been a lot better on the road than we have been at home and that has been disappointing.

“We want to play well in front of the home supporters and we haven’t been doing that enough so far this season.

“The pitch is in better condition this week which will help our game.

“Bonnyrigg are a tough side to beat. They are fighting for survival at the moment but the league is tight so every point is precious.

“If we can get another three points on the board on Saturday then hopefully we’ll be getting closer to those play-off places.”

Kane Hester highlights winning desire after breaking goal milestone

