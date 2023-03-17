Gavin Price says Elgin City’s home form must improve to earn backing from fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Price says Elgin City must earn the backing of their supporters by reviving their home form in League Two.

City have won just four of their 14 matches at Borough Briggs this season, suffering a late defeat to bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose in their last home fixture.

The Black and Whites host Stenhousemuir on Saturday – who Elgin’s last home league victory came against on December 3.

Price understands the fans’ frustration at failing to make the most of home advantage this term, and insists it is up to his side to put it right.

He said: “There’s no doubt our home form has been hugely disappointing.

“We have worked hard to try and address that over the last couple of weeks.

“Hopefully this weekend we can get that going.

“We need to earn the right to get the backing of the supporters, and we have not done enough of that to command that in our results and performances.

“We are all in this together. Hopefully we get good backing, which we always do, and we’ve got to make sure we repay that and get everybody on our side.

“It comes from the players, to try and get a bit of passion into the stadium.

“If we can do that the remainder of home games this season will be exciting for the fans and hopefully that will get us in a good place.”

Price insists ‘it’s still in our own hands’

City’s 4-1 loss to Annan Athletic last weekend left them six points adrift of the promotion play-offs, with nine games remaining.

Saturday’s opponents Stenny are among a number of teams the seventh-placed Black and Whites are aiming to make up ground on, and Price insists his side have it within themselves to move up the table.

He added: “We are into the last quarter now and we need to get the players to understand everything is still in their own hands, in terms of what happens between now and the end of the season.

“It’s up to us where we finish in the league.

“Last weekend we were quite comfortably 1-0 up, and a decision went against us which was pretty harsh.

“It shouldn’t cost us the game, but it did.

“Along with the last minute goal against Bonnyrigg, that’s a couple of blows we have taken.

“I don’t believe we are miles away. We just need to find that wee bit extra to turn these tight games into wins.

“If we can do that, it’s in our own hands what do.”

Elgin will be without Ross Draper who is suspended following his red card against Annan, while Angus Mailer (concussion) will also miss out and Matthew Cooper is managing a knee issue.