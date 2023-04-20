Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job

City go into this weekend's trip to Stranraer four points clear of bottom spot.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.

Ross Draper insists Elgin City’s job of securing League Two safety is far from done.

The Black and Whites have boosted their survival prospects by taking four points from their last two matches.

City had been bottom of the table prior to that, which resulted in the sacking of manager Gavin Price.

Former Ross County and Caley Thistle player Draper was installed as part of the interim coaching team, along with Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn.

Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie

Since then, Elgin have drawn 1-1 with Stenhousemuir, before defeating Forfar Athletic 2-0 on Saturday to move four points clear of bottom side Albion Rovers.

Elgin’s next game comes away to a Stranraer side just a point ahead of them in seventh, which was defeated 8-0 by East Fife last weekend.

That resulted in the departure of Jamie Hamill as manager, with Scott Agnew taking charge.

Despite the recent revival, Draper says City still have work on their hands.

Draper said: “We didn’t have time to mess about with results. With five games to go, and sitting bottom of the league, you need results quick.

“The boys have been brilliant in terms of their attitude.

“It was disappointing we possibly didn’t get six points, but we would have snatched your hand off for four points from two games.

“It was against two decent sides as well, both going for the play-offs.

“Just conceding the one goal is also impressive, as we need to shore up defensively as well.

“There have been goals for the strikers too. There have been positives to take, but we know we are a long way from getting it done yet.

“It’s three big games – we can’t come off the gas. We’ve got to go again, and prepare right for Saturday.

“We play two of the bottom four, so it’s in our hands. But it’s also in their hands in terms of picking up results.

“We need to make sure we are at it, and going three games unbeaten would get us there.”

City must take matters into own hands

Elgin are aiming to keep both Bonnyrigg Rose and Albion Rovers beneath them, with the Black and Whites finishing their season with an away trip to Rose on May 6.

City triumphed 3-2 on their last trip to Stair Park, but were defeated 1-0 when the sides last met in February.

Defender Draper insists Elgin cannot afford to count on any favours from elsewhere.

He added: “You always get freak results at the end of the season – you look at fixtures and think that the team at the bottom will get beaten by the team at the top.

“It’s not the case, you always get freak results where teams are scrapping away and they find a way to win games.

“We are expecting all the teams to pick up points from where you wouldn’t think they would.

“It’s down to us to get enough points on the board to stay up.

“We have always known it’s in our hands. It’s just whether we can get enough points to make sure we are all right.”

Draper enjoying coaching focus

The task of overseeing Elgin’s match preparation is a new experience for Draper, who has already started his coaching journey with Ross County’s under-16s side.

Despite the urgency of Elgin’s situation, the 34-year-old insists he is enjoying the change in focus.

Draper added: “I have enjoyed it. It’s an eye-opener in terms of what you need to do off the pitch, with all the stuff that goes behind the scenes.

Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.

“It’s stuff that you kind of took for granted. It has been a bit of a learning curve.

“As much as we need results and it’s the business end of the season, I have enjoyed it and it has opened my eyes in terms of what we need to do off the pitch to get ready for a game on Saturday.

“We have just got on with it. Stevie and Charlie have done the dugout side, and I don’t want to take my mind away from playing. I have found a good balance in terms of getting messages out on the pitch and managing games

“The boys have made it an easy job so far with the results, and how they have applied themselves.

“As long as that continues, I’m sure it will be a happy end to the season.”

