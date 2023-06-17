Russell Dingwall says Elgin City’s appointment of Ross Draper was key factor in signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Dingwall says Elgin City’s appointment of Ross Draper was key factor in signing new deal

Midfielder Dingwall has agreed to remain at Borough Briggs until 2025.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall. Image: Elgin City FC
Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall. Image: Elgin City FC

Russell Dingwall insists the appointment of Ross Draper as manager was the main factor in him pledging his future to Elgin City.

Midfielder Dingwall has signed a two-year extension, which will keep him at Borough Briggs until 2025.

Having been out of contract, Dingwall attracted interest from League Two rivals Peterhead along with clubs in the Highland League.

Earlier this summer, Draper was handed the job as Elgin’s player-manager, having been part of the interim coaching team which staved off the threat of relegation in the final weeks of last term.

Dingwall says he was eager to be part of the new era.

He said: “During the summer I wasn’t sure what I was going to be doing.

“When Ross got the job my head was pretty set on going back to Elgin. It’s quite exciting, and a different project to be a part of.

Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group

“I get on really well with him – although that might change now he’s the manager.

“When he was a player I would travel through with him from Inverness.

“I agree with the way he sees his plans to play football. When he got the job my mind was pretty set – there were just a couple of things to sort out but I was happy to sign on again.

“At the age I am, I wanted to still play in the leagues for as long as possible.”

Midfielder aiming to help Draper thrive in new role

As well as playing alongside defender Draper at Elgin in the last two years, Dingwall was previously a team-mate of the Englishman at Ross County.

Dingwall is eager to play his part in helping Draper to succeed in his first managerial role.

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: SNS

The 25-year-old added: “It’s obviously a bit of a project for him. It’s all brand new to him as well, going into the job.

“The way he likes to play football is more about trying to dominate the ball, tire teams out and play which I like.

“We will be trying to push for the play-offs. We know it’s going to be a tight league again, teams change all the time but for us it’s about seeing how we all knit together when a couple of new faces come in.

“I’m sure there were a few boys in the same boat as me, who were not sure.

“When he got the job everyone refocused and came back in. It’s a fresh start for everyone, maybe boys who weren’t playing under the previous management have got a fresh lease of life again.

“Because I played with him, I want to do well for him because it’s a bit more personal.”

Dingwall eager to keep up goal tally

Although Elgin had a disappointing campaign in which they finished ninth last year, Dingwall returned a haul of 15 goals from the heart of midfield.

Dingwall hopes to maintain his form to help the Moray outfit climb the table.

He added: “I felt personally I had quite a good season last year.

Russell Dingwall celebrates netting for Elgin City against Peterhead.

“I scored a lot of goals at the start, it maybe dried up a bit at the end but 15 goals from midfield was quite good.

“The manager has just said he’s looking for more of the same from me, and to try and kick on and do the same again.

“Hopefully we get a few more signings and we can kick on. We started off well last year, until Christmas we were third in the league.

“Nobody knows what went wrong, but we went into absolute freefall after that.

“It was a good start to the season though, so hopefully this year we can do the same and maintain it.”

[[title]]