Home News Highlands & Islands

Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until ‘disrespectful’ parking problem is solved

Lynne Mackay, who lost her husband to cancer in April, said the Luskentyre Cemetery car park should be locked, so that people can visit in peace.

By Rita Campbell
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.

An island cemetery car park could be locked to stop ‘disrespectful’ visitors from parking inconsiderately.

Luskentyre beach on Harris has become world famous for its stunning white sands and crystal clear waters.

But it is also the site of the main graveyard for the island.

And the thousands of visitors who flock to the beach during summer months are causing problems for mourners.

Cars and camper vans visiting Luskentyre Beach are taking up parking spaces for patrons to Luskentyre Cemetery.

There are two car parks, one for cemetery users and one for beach-goers.

However both fill up quickly. The beach car park is described as “tiny” by islanders.

Cars and campervans have been taking up spaces designated for cemetery users.

And even blocking access to the beach by parking in front of the beach gates.

Petition signed by more than 2,200

Lynne Mackay of Harris said the behaviour of some tourists is “beyond disrespectful.”

She set up a petition on the Change.org website after she couldn’t “get anywhere near” the grave of her late husband Calum, who died in April.

The petition has been signed by more than 2,200 people. It calls to “stop the parking of motorhomes and cars in designated cemetery spaces.”

Lynne had been visiting Calum’s grave every other day until the situation escalated as the summer arrived.

Lynne Mackay with her late husband Calum.

She said: “The cemetery car park needs to be locked, with a key code or something, so that local people can go and visit the cemetery in peace.

“The key code could be given to people in the community. If anyone needs it, they just need to dial a number and put the code in. And the cemetery gets the peace and respect it deserves.

“It is not only local people that have loved ones here. There are people who have to travel here to visit the graves. They should have their private time as well.

“I am not going to let this rest. It needs sorted.”

Local councillor agrees cemetery car park should be locked

She added: “Even when they do use the correct car park, they are still being disrespectful. A motorhome was photographed this week blocking access to the beach.

“Emergency services would not be able to get in.”

Harris Councillor Grant Fulton said the issue has been ongoing for years, but seems particularly bad this year.

He agreed that the cemetery car park should be locked.

Councillor Fulton said: “We need a solution fast.

It is easy to see why Luskentyre Beach is so popular. Image: Shutterstock.

“One simple solution may be to lock the cemetery. Have the padlock key in an adjacent locked safety box. The code would be known to key holders who can be contacted when required.

“I’m sure several of us would be willing to be designated key code holders. And can have our phone numbers adjacent to the locked padlock box so genuine visitors to the graveyard can gain access.”

Western Isles Council is looking for a solution.

A spokesman said: “Western Isles Council will continue to review all reasonable solutions to parking at Luskentyre Cemetery and asks that all visitors to Luskentyre follow the instructions given by signage.”

